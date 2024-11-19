MCE Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Partner Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCE Systems, the leader in digital-first Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM) solutions, has been accepted into Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Partner Program.

This co-selling program is designed for companies that offer software solutions powered by AWS, with the program enhancing MCE’s visibility in the telecommunications sector and connecting its dDLM solutions with the AWS sales organization.

As an approved ISV Accelerate Partner, MCE will extend its innovative dDLM platform and AI-driven solutions to a broader range of mobile operators. MCE’s solutions replace ‘broken’ or fragmented device management journeys with seamless, digital-first experiences.

MCE’s inclusion in the ISV Accelerate Program follows a rigorous review process by AWS, which evaluated MCE’s proven architecture and successful track record. MCE has a strong presence among tier-1 mobile operators in North America and Europe, where its solutions have consistently reduced costs, increased revenues, and improved customer experience metrics.

Joining ISV Accelerate represents an expansion of MCE's ongoing collaboration with AWS. Earlier this year, MCE launched an AI-powered chatbot solution – built on Amazon Bedrock – that enables mobile operators to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences and maximize commercial opportunities.

“This milestone strengthens the collaboration between innovators like AWS and mobile operators pursuing digital transformation,” said Yuval Blumental, CEO at MCE. “Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Partner Program deepens our relationship, driving innovation and empowering mobile operators to leverage digital solutions that fundamentally transform device lifecycle management experiences and boost revenues, with MCE as a catalyst.”

About MCE

Since 2005, MCE has been pioneering software and technology solutions for mobile operators and their partners in the telco and device ecosystem helping accelerate digital transformation of device-related journeys. Our mission is simple: Mobilize better Customer Experiences. We turn device-related headaches into competitive advantages with our end-to-end digital-first Device Lifecycle Management platform (dDLM). This AI-led, omnichannel platform delivers game-changing experiences across all device-related customer journeys – driving business velocity, margins, and NPS. MCE is a proven technology partner and highly acclaimed for its world-class products, innovation, and implementation through eleven straight gold awards – most notably at The Stevie Awards®. For more information, visit www.mce.systems.