Four Points FCU Selects Mahalo Banking to Upgrade Digital Capabilities, Improve Member Self-Service

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced its new partnership with Omaha, Neb.-based Four Points Federal Credit Union (‘Four Points’). The credit union selected Mahalo’s online and mobile banking solution to support its upcoming core conversion to Corelation Keystone, upgrade its digital banking features and advance member service capabilities.

After a thorough assessment of digital banking providers, Four Points selected Mahalo’s platform for its capacity to streamline processes and boost operational efficiency. Mahalo’s seamless integration with Corelation’s Keystone served as a pivotal factor in this decision, providing the credit union with the powerful functionality and user-friendly experience essential for enhancing member services.

“The Mahalo team has been outstanding to work with—highly responsive and adaptable to our needs as we navigate our digital transformation," said Bart Protzman, President and CEO of Four Points. "As we strive to maintain our competitive edge, Mahalo’s platform will deliver the latest technology and innovations. Their commitment to reliable service is invaluable, especially as we continue to grow and expand our membership base.”

Mahalo’s digital banking platform is designed to empower credit unions with a highly customizable and integrated member experience. Its robust third-party integration capabilities allow for tailored solutions, enabling Four Points to grow and adapt as the banking industry matures. With Mahalo, credit unions can deliver a seamless, all-in-one digital experience that not only meets but anticipates the needs of their members, building satisfaction and loyalty across every interaction.

Protzman added, “We are excited about offering more self-service options, empowering our members to take greater control of their banking experience while enhancing overall convenience. Mahalo’s alignment with industry trends like instant payments through FedNow will help Four Points stay competitive and continue to meet the ever-changing financial needs of our members.”

Supported by a team of credit union industry experts, Mahalo’s digital banking solution offers advanced features tailored to the unique needs of credit unions and their diverse memberships. Mahalo ensures a secure digital environment with its Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), offering robust protection against credential stuffing attacks and safeguarding member data. Additionally, Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® improves the user experience for members with cognitive differences by introducing neurodiverse functionality and enhancing the platform’s accessibility and inclusivity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Four Points to elevate the banking experience for their members as they approach their transition to Corelation Keystone,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Four Points’ vision for growth and member-centric innovation aligns perfectly with what Mahalo strives to deliver. By leveraging Mahalo’s platform, the credit union is well-positioned to offer new features and stay ahead of industry trends. We look forward to supporting their growth and delivering the flexible, reliable service that Four Points and its members need to thrive.”

About Four Points FCU

Four Points Federal Credit Union (Four Points FCU) is a full-service credit union based in Omaha, Nebraska. Originally established in 1934 as one of the first 12 credit unions serving employees of the Farm Credit System, we organized as the Farm Credit Administration Cooperative Credit Association. In 2005, we converted to a federal charter and adopted the name Four Points in order to better reflect our new ability to serve members across all 50 states. For more information about Four Points FCU, please visit at www.fourpointsfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.