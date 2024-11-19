Dexcom and ŌURA Announce Strategic Partnership

Dexcom and ŌURA announce a strategic partnership to help millions of people improve their metabolic health through the integration of Dexcom glucose data with vital sign, sleep, stress, heart health and activity data from Oura Ring. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dexcom and ŌURA announce a strategic partnership to help millions of people improve their metabolic health through the integration of Dexcom glucose data with vital sign, sleep, stress, heart health and activity data from Oura Ring. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, and ŌURA, maker of the world’s leading smart ring, announced today a strategic partnership to help millions of people improve their metabolic health through the integration of Dexcom glucose data with vital sign, sleep, stress, heart health and activity data from Oura Ring. Combining Dexcom glucose data with the biometrics collected by Oura Ring will provide users of both products with a more complete picture of overall health. Dexcom is also making a $75 million strategic investment in ŌURA Series D funding, with ŌURA now valued at more than $5 billion.

“Dexcom offers the most accurate glucose biosensing systems on the market that help reveal the impact of daily lifestyle choices on glucose levels and enable our users to make informed decisions about their health and overall well-being,” said Matt Dolan, executive vice president of strategy and corporate development at Dexcom. “Partnering with ŌURA gives us the opportunity to redefine the category again, integrating data from Dexcom glucose biosensors with the continuous insights and metrics measured by Oura Ring. This powerful combination will attract new shared customers who want to better understand the link between activity, sleep, nutrition and their glucose.”

With this partnership, Dexcom and ŌURA will launch integrations enabling data to flow between Dexcom and ŌURA products, including Dexcom glucose biosensors, Dexcom apps, Oura Ring and the Oura App, so shared users can track their glucose levels and understand the impact of behaviors and biology on their metabolic health. The companies will also co-market and cross-sell each other’s products. The first app integration resulting from the partnership is expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

“Ninety-seven percent of Oura Members have expressed interest in understanding how the food they eat impacts their health,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA chief executive officer. “This partnership with Dexcom will enable us to empower our members to make informed decisions and adjust behaviors to positively impact their biometrics and long-term health. Working together, ŌURA and Dexcom will help members decide what and when to eat by surfacing correlations between activities like sleep and exercise and members’ glucose levels. And because we know that people are affected differently by the same foods and activities, guidance and insights will be personalized.”

Dexcom has been the pioneer in glucose biosensing for 25 years, with a long list of first-in-market innovations. Most recently, Dexcom led the creation of a new category by launching Stelo, the first glucose biosensor cleared for use without a prescription1 in the U.S. More than 2.5 million active users across the globe rely on Dexcom’s life-changing portfolio of glucose biosensors to take control of their health.

This year has marked a significant acceleration of ŌURA’s business, including its metabolic health roadmap. Earlier this year, ŌURA announced that it has sold 2.5 million rings, expects to see annual sales double in 2024 to roughly $500 million and is profitable. ŌURA also introduced a new feature, Meals, to Oura Labs (an opt-in innovation hub within the Oura App that allows members to test features in development and provide feedback) that enables tracking meal timing and maps that timing to their chronotype to understand how, what and when we eat can impact health metrics like sleep, stress and recovery.

Eighty-eight percent of Americans are not in optimal metabolic health,2 which comes with increased risk of developing co-morbid conditions like diabetes, heart disease, stroke or all three.3 Strategic partnerships that combine medical-grade technology with advanced software are driving forward the consumerization of healthcare, allowing consumers to drive their health journeys and empowering them with their own health information. Dexcom and ŌURA plan to meet a need that will change the healthcare landscape going forward.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit Dexcom.com.

About ŌURA

ŌURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission of changing the healthcare paradigm from sick care to preventative health, ŌURA makes wellness and recovery a daily practice through sleep, activity, readiness, stress, resilience, women’s health and heart health. Millions of Oura Members around the world use Oura Ring as a personalized health companion that meets them where they are.

Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of 50+ individual health and wellness biometrics and insights, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is building the most scientifically validated wearable. Thousands of teams, research organizations and concierge medical practices manage the health of their populations with ŌURA, and its ecosystem includes 800+ partners across women’s health, metabolic health, fitness, behavioral health and more. In 2013, ŌURA was founded in Finland and has offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco and San Diego. For more information, visit http://ouraring.com/ and connect with ŌURA on Instagram, Linkedin, and TikTok.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

