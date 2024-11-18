PERENfra Signs Water and Wastewater Service Agreement with Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 586

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PERENfra LLC, a privately-held water infrastructure company, has announced the signing of a Water and Wastewater Service Agreement with Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 586 through its Texas-based subsidiary.

PERENfra will be responsible for the financing, design, construction, ownership, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities that will provide essential services on a wholesale basis for approximately 1500 customer connections within the District service area for at least the next 50 years. To support the District’s jurisdiction of over 420 acres, PERENfra will not only provide water operations benefiting public health and the environment, but will also provide the core infrastructure necessary to support efficient economic growth in the area.

Commenting on the relationship, Gary Brauchle, President of PERENfra, stated, “We are excited to start our work with the District, and are grateful to them for entrusting us with the critical duty of providing water and wastewater service to the area. Our assets throughout the US are focused on providing environmentally safe, efficient and affordable water services, while also allowing us to build the infrastructure which allows our residential, commercial, and industrial customers to meet their development goals.”

About PERENfra:

PERENfra invests in, acquires, develops, and operates essential water infrastructure. Our assets provide our clients and partners reliability, efficiency, and quality in a market that is suffering from severe underinvestment and aging infrastructure. Led by a team of experts with more than 120 years of combined experience in the water sector, PERENfra is focused on ensuring water quality, conservation, and accessibility across the United States.

