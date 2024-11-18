Visions Federal Credit Union and NJ Small Business Development Center Host Inaugural Hispanic Biz Celebration at William Paterson University

EDWELL, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visions Federal Credit Union proudly partnered with the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) at William Paterson University to present the inaugural Hispanic Biz Celebration, a vibrant event held at the Cotsakos College of Business. This inspiring gathering showcased the culture, entrepreneurship, and resilience of the Hispanic business community, with leaders from state, county, and city levels joining the celebration.

The event brought together Hispanic entrepreneurs, community leaders, and government officials, creating an atmosphere charged with energy and unity. Designed to empower Hispanic-owned businesses, the Hispanic Biz Celebration offered insights, resources, and inspiration, all while honoring the cultural heritage that defines the community.

This unique celebration included cultural presentations and stellar performances from the Dominican Republic, Peru, Mexico, and Cuba which filled the venue with music, dance, and pride, allowing attendees to celebrate the beauty and richness of Hispanic culture. Guests also enjoyed delicious culinary delights and live-cooked dishes from across Latin America, with authentic flavors reflecting the diversity of the Hispanic community.

Guests were greeted with welcome remarks from Orlando Cruz, Passaic County Commissioner and Paterson Council President Alex Mendez, while NJSBDC Regional Director Melissa Rosario shared insights on building culture-driven businesses and encouraged attendees to embrace their heritage. Dr. Melissa Baralt concluded with impactful data on the contributions of the Hispanic community in New Jersey.

In a heartwarming presentation, Visions Federal Credit Union shared their recently launched Hispanic campaign, “Así Somos”, which celebrates Hispanic heritage and honors their communities, values and legacy. In addition to the NJSBDC, Visions Federal Credit Union has also established active partnerships and alliances with the Boys & Girls Club, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ and, Paterson Public Schools Full Service Community Center, among others to foster its support and its commitment to the Hispanic communities of Paterson and Passaic.

As part of its commitment to support Hispanic-owned businesses beyond the event, NJSBDC at William Paterson University seeks to encourage business owners to reach out for free counseling services to start, grow, or expand their businesses. “The Hispanic Biz Celebration was a remarkable testament to the strength and resilience of our community. Collaborating with Visions Federal Credit Union allowed us to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic entrepreneurs and provide valuable resources for their success. Together, we are not just celebrating diversity; we are empowering businesses to thrive and contribute to the economic growth of our region,” stated Melissa Rosario, Regional Director of NJSBDC at William Paterson University.

About Visions Federal Credit Union

