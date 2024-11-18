Protech Automotive Solutions Announces Strategic Partnerships that Expand Calibration Detection Capabilities

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protech Automotive Solutions, the largest national provider of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, will integrate its patent-pending ADAS ID3 solution with two elite partners, Mitchell and Opus IVS, as announced at the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas. These groundbreaking initiatives will bring Protech Automotive Solutions’ leading technology to a broader audience of collision repairers that are focused on returning damaged vehicles and their ADAS to pre-accident condition.

Protech’s patent-pending ADAS ID3 innovation is the first AI and machine-learning technology that triangulates relevant data points such as collision estimates, diagnostic pre-scans and up-to-date OEM guidelines, all complemented by Protech's internal vehicle repair database. Protech’s proprietary algorithm mines thousands of data points from vehicle scans, then creates ADAS repair recommendations that identify safety features needing proper restoration to factory specifications.

“With ADAS ID3, Protech offers one of the only ADAS-identification solutions that leverages three specific inputs: pre-scan, collision repair estimate and OE procedures, thus providing a higher level of accuracy than a simple VIN decode. This ensures our customers receive a more accurate list of recommended ADAS calibrations,” said Don Mikrut, vice president of Protech. “Through our strategic partnerships with Mitchell and Opus IVS, we’re leveraging AI-powered diagnostic pre-scans to reach more repairers and transform the traditionally time-consuming, manual process of identifying OEM-recommended calibrations into a quick, data-backed scan. Our technology goes beyond simple VIN-based identification, ensuring that collision repairs are performed with unmatched accuracy and safety.”

Protech is the first technology provider of its kind to integrate with the Mitchell Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and new Predictive ADAS functionality. This partnership will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code and OEM guideline.

In its collaboration with Opus IVS, Protech will be licensed by the Opus IVS ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) platform, bringing the combined force of both companies’ ADAS technology innovations to the industry.

“We at Protech Automotive Solutions are thrilled to partner with both Mitchell and Opus IVS,” said Grant LaBarbera, GM and senior vice president of Protech. “Our respective collaborations bring together the most innovative technologies that are changing the face of our industry and the way that repairers approach ADAS-identification solutions. The result will be greater accuracy, quality and consistency across the industry.”

About Protech

With the largest national footprint of Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech Automotive Solutions offers expertise and innovation that helps automotive service providers keep their customers safe. Equipped with sophisticated automotive diagnostic tools, leading technology and forward-thinking training, Protech technicians scan, diagnose and calibrate vehicles in conjunction with any automotive service performed, including collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs. Protech continues evolving to meet the needs of automotive service providers that repair today’s technologically advanced vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.protechautomotivesolutions.com/.

About Opus IVS

Headquartered in Dexter, Michigan, Opus IVS has a legacy of pioneering innovation in diagnostics and intelligent vehicle repairs in the collision and mechanical space. From its origins to its position today, Opus IVS has continually advanced the industry with cutting-edge solutions and services that empower over 50,000 workshops globally. Our comprehensive suite of tools and ADAS management technology, coupled with OE-level support and expert technician expertise, enables repair shops to perform precise, efficient repairs across a wide range of vehicle brands. Opus IVS is dedicated to helping shops enhance accuracy, reduce repair complexities, and drive greater profitability and efficiency.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers’ compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today’s ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For collision repair and property and casualty updates and perspectives, follow us on LinkedIn or X.