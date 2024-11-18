Higo Bank Selects DTCC’s ITP Services, Streamlining and Accelerating Post-Trade Processing

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, announced today that Japan’s Higo Bank has adopted DTCC’s ITP services to automate their middle and back office, helping them achieve no touch processing across domestic and cross-border transactions.

Higo Bank, the largest Japanese regional bank in Kumamoto Prefecture, selected CTM, including CTM’s Match to Instruct (M2i) workflow, ALERT, and Settlement Instruction Manager to further automate their equities and fixed income post-trade processing. By increasing automation in this critical area, Higo Bank has removed manual touchpoints and created a faster and more efficient post-trade process allowing them to reduce risk and costs. The adoption of ITP’s suite of services comes at a critical time as jurisdictions around the world are considering a move to T+1 settlement following the successful transition in the US in May 2024.

Kazuyoshi Uchiyama, Senior Executive Officer and General Manager of Financial Markets Division, Higo Bank, stated, “ The global focus on shortening settlement cycles, as well as the need to comply with the operational risk measurements set by the Basel Accords to enhance internal controls and strengthen human capital, has made straight through processing essential across operational workflows, from trade execution to settlement. At the same time, increased volumes and manual processes create risk and lengthen settlement processes. For these reasons, we are very pleased to have adopted DTCC’s ITP services to further automate our post-trade process, increasing efficiency and reducing risk.”

CTM, DTCC’s platform for the central matching of cross-border and domestic equity and fixed income transactions, automates the trade confirmation process. CTM’s M2i workflow leverages the central matching capabilities of CTM, as well as Standing Settlement Instruction (SSI) enrichment via DTCC’s ALERT. With the M2i workflow, trades that are allocated, confirmed, and matched in CTM by the institutional investment manager and their brokers will automatically trigger trade affirmation and delivery of instructions for Depository Trust Company (DTC)-eligible securities directly to the U.S. depository for settlement. When used in conjunction with Settlement Instruction Manager, users can automatically generate and send settlement instructions to custodians and other third parties.

“ We are happy to collaborate with Higo Bank in bringing greater post-trade processing efficiency to the region,” said Val Wotton, Managing Director and General Manager, DTCC ITP. “ ITP’s functionality is unique in its ability to enable counterparties to reach settlement finality faster, while also connecting to thousands of global counterparties.”

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 20 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2023, DTCC’s subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $3 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $85 trillion. DTCC’s Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 20 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.