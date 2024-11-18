PPG strengthens powder coatings presence in Italy through partnership with SARO/Siccardi

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced a strategic partnership with SARO/Siccardi, the largest distributor of powder coatings in Italy. The collaboration will strengthen PPG’s distribution network for powder coatings in the Italian market and broaden customer access to high-quality products and services.

“Entering a partnership with a customer-focused and respected leader like SARO/Siccardi will accelerate powder growth for PPG,” said Gianfranco Corvi, PPG market manager Italy, Industrial Coatings. “It will leverage PPG’s status as a global leader in powder coating technologies and SARO/Siccardi’s market knowledge and strong presence to provide customers in the region with optimal product protection and an efficient powder buying experience.”

Under the partnership, PPG and SARO/Siccardi will work closely with customers to gain a better understanding of their unique requirements and provide tailored solutions, technical support and competitive pricing.

“We are confident that this partnership will elevate our services to meet the growing demand for powder coatings,” said Justin Epler, PPG general manager, Industrial Coatings, EMEA. “With our advanced powder coating technologies and SARO/Siccardi's extensive distribution network, our customers in Italy will have access to a more comprehensive selection of high-quality products and faster access to our solutions.”

“Access to PPG warehouses, laboratories and production facilities in Italy will improve our customer service and response times,” said Roberto Siccardi, general manager, SARO/Siccardi.

Since 2019, PPG has focused on growing its powder coating business through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, investments in research and development and capital improvements that expand production capacity globally to meet rising demand for more sustainable manufacturing solutions. Powder coatings are generally formulated without solvents that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and overspray can be reclaimed and reused. Powder coating technologies are an important part of PPG’s efforts to achieve 50% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes by 2030.

About SARO S.a.s./Siccardi

SARO/Siccardi was founded in 1975 and operated under the Siccardi name until 1986. Today, known as SARO/Siccardi, the company is the largest Italian distributor of powder coatings and related products. The company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

