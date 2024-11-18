NatWest Group Modernises Self-Service Banking with NCR Atleos

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that NatWest Group, one of the UK’s largest banking organisations serving over 19 million customers, has expanded its relationship with NCR Atleos to transform its self-service banking channel, building a strong foundation for innovation and success.

NatWest Group, which includes well-known brands such as NatWest Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Ulster Bank, has a long history of serving diverse customers and communities across the UK. As part of its commitment to modernisation and improving customer experiences, the organisation identified the need for a more agile and efficient self-service banking platform.

Through its collaboration with NCR Atleos, NatWest Group is in the process of upgrading its owned and partner network of more than 5,500 ATMs and multi-function devices. This refresh will streamline NatWest Group branch and self-service operations, optimise availability and enable faster deployment of new transactions and services. The programme includes the replacement of all NatWest owned ATMs and multi-function devices with new NCR Atleos technology that will provide a new innovative customer interface presented on 19” touchscreen displays. NCR Atleos’ technology is enabling NatWest Group brands to deliver secure, uninterrupted access to cash and essential financial services, reinforcing their role as a reliable banking provider to the Group’s 19 million customers and wider communities across the UK.

“We are on a journey to deliver a next generation self-service refresh across our software and customer facing technology,” said Richard Talbot, Head of Cash and Self Service at NatWest Group. “NCR Atleos’ flexible, scalable self-service platforms and proven expertise are helping us build the framework that will enable future agility, innovation and growth in the self-service channel. We look forward to exploring future self-service innovation with our trusted partners at NCR Atleos.”

“As customer expectations for seamless banking interactions continue to grow, financial institutions need the right self-service technology to stay ahead of the curve,” said Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for NCR Atleos. “We are proud to support NatWest Group in their initiative to transform their self-service channels, ensuring secure, convenient and dependable access to cash and financial services for their customers.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

