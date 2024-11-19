XLR8America.Net to Install 30,000 New EV Chargers by 2027 With Focus on Partnerships

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XLR8America.Net is committed to install 30,000 EV charging ports across the United States by 2027. XLR8 America is impacting the EV charging landscape by creating strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Atom Power, DG Matrix, Kennedy Power Systems, EVoke Systems, Mavericks Microgrids, and more.

“Our mission is to provide high-reliability EV charging infrastructure that supports the electrification movement while ensuring scalability,” said Frank O’Connor, CEO of XLR8 America. “By collaborating with industry leaders, we can offer cutting-edge, scalable EV charging solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and well into the future.”

Leading A Collaborative Approach to Electrification

XLR8 America’s solutions approach is centered around partnerships that ensure every aspect of EV charging is handled with precision and expertise. By working with leaders in EV technology, energy management, and power distribution, XLR8 America delivers innovative solutions for a range of customers, from truck stops and logistics centers to commercial real estate and public sector projects. These partners have collaborated on an ebook outlining all that XLR8 delivers.

Key Capabilities of XLR8America.Net Include:

Strategic Planning : Assess your site’s demand and power needs to design the optimal charging solution for your property.

: Assess your site’s demand and power needs to design the optimal charging solution for your property. Installation Best Practices : Streamline installation, reduce cost, and minimize disruption.

: Streamline installation, reduce cost, and minimize disruption. Technology Insights : Leverage leading EV charging technologies, including solid-state circuit breakers, smart energy management systems, and integrated renewable solutions.

: Leverage leading EV charging technologies, including solid-state circuit breakers, smart energy management systems, and integrated renewable solutions. Scalability and Future-Proofing: Leverage our strategies for expanding your EV charging infrastructure as demand grows.

Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix, said, “Educating customers in a non-technical way about EV charging infrastructure is essential to driving adoption and successful implementation. XLR8 America provides a comprehensive, step-by-step method that demystifies the process, empowering businesses to make informed decisions. By sharing our expertise and leveraging innovative technologies like the DG Matrix Power Router, we’re helping XLR8 America deliver scalable, efficient, and resilient solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.”

Using XLR8 America’s practical considerations to deploy Atom Power's Level 2 chargers to take advantage of their unique solid state circuit breaker technology, the new levels of scalability enabled by EVoke Systems software, and using factory built prefabricated power distribution systems from Kennedy Power Systems enable faster, more cost-efficient installations with fewer on-site disruptions.

Powering Sustainability and Growth

Through these partnerships, XLR8 integrates advanced energy management and renewable power sources into its charging solutions. This not only ensures efficient energy use but also supports sustainability initiatives, allowing businesses to align their EV infrastructure with green energy goals while reducing dependence on the grid.

“By leveraging our partner ecosystem, XLR8 America is well-positioned to help businesses, non-profits, municipalities, and fleet operators meet growing demand for EV charging in their parking facilities. Our goal is to help them get the maximum value from their efforts and best serve their EV drivers,” O’Connor noted.

Learn more about XLR8 America’s approach to the EV challenge

To learn more about how XLR8 America is simplifying EV charging installations and helping customers future-proof their infrastructure, download XLR8 America’s Ultimate Guide to Installing EV Charging Solutions today!

About XLR8 America:

XLR8 America enables EV charging with innovative and reliable EV solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. The company empowers organizations and property owners to embrace the electric vehicle revolution through comprehensive design, installation, support, and financing services for second-generation EV charging equipment. The company's mission is to deliver the world's most reliable EV charging solutions for customers, ensuring that drivers experience a new level of reliability, speed and convenience. XLR8 is dedicated to powering a sustainable world, one EV charger at a time. Learn more at XLR8America.net.

About Atom Power

Atom Power is an innovative company providing transformative grid technology that delivers unparalleled protection, visibility, and control at the point of consumption. Today, Atom Power’s patented solid-state circuit breaker technology is unleashing an advanced solution for powering EVs, centralizing charging and circuit protection at the enclosure-level to deliver a system that is reliable, scalable, and secure. Tomorrow, the possibilities are endless. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina and has a research and development facility in Research Triangle Park in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Learn more at www.atompower.com.

About DG Matrix

DG Matrix is revolutionizing the power electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly reliable solutions, designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source, AC or DC; up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume; industry-leading efficiency; and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com.

About EVoke Systems

EVoke Systems, based in Tampa, FL, offers an open and scalable cloud-based platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy management, and grid interaction. EVoke works with EV charger hardware OEMs and its channel partners to enable real-time, interactive communication, control, and coordination between site hosts, EV charging stations, EV drivers, and grid operators. Learn more at www.evokesystems.com.

About Kennedy Power Systems

Kennedy Power Systems was founded to deliver electrical infrastructure systems that are designed, built and delivered to customers with far greater efficiency. This translates into lower costs, faster installation, and higher quality. Today, the company looks to serve our electrical vehicle charging infrastructure markets by designing and building systems that offer lower cost, reduced time on site, and lower barriers for EV infrastructure execution. "Can Do" is how we approach any customer's needs. Learn more at www.kennedypowersystems.com.