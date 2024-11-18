FiscalNote Announces Generative AI Distribution Partnership With AI Search Engine ProRata.ai to License FiscalNote’s Award-Winning, Trusted Content

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced an agreement to license select subsets of its award-winning content to ProRata.ai, an AI search company that attributes and compensates content owners for the use of proprietary content.

Certain political and policy content from FiscalNote’s RollCall.com – including Factba.se, the go-to trusted AI database for historical and current Presidential remarks – will be made available through the ProRata.ai AI search engine, and ProRata.ai will ensure precise attribution and a share of revenue when that content is used to generate answers. In addition to FiscalNote, other leading content providers making their information available through the ProRata platform include The Atlantic, Axel Springer, Fortune, TIME, and Universal Music Group.

“As activity following the U.S. presidential election heats up, we are excited to expand the availability of our valuable and proprietary data and analysis,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “The trusted, non-biased, award-winning news, data and insights from Roll Call and Factba.se are increasingly unique and essential. By leveraging additional innovative distribution channels like ProRata.ai, we intend to increase the breadth of our reach to continue to drive new opportunities for monetization and further enhance our reputation in this important area.”

FiscalNote previously has announced a number of AI-focused partnerships and initiatives, including relationships with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Bing. The ProRata.ai partnership is a further expansion of the company’s strategy to take advantage of new technologies and distribution channels, not only to accelerate its own development and use of AI technology to improve customer experiences and outcomes, but to expand its reach and drive new monetization opportunities.

About FiscalNote

