The AZEK Company Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership With Capital Lumber to Service the Western United States

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, is pleased to announce a new strategic distribution partnership with Capital Lumber Company (“Capital”), a leading distributor of building products in the Western United States. This collaboration will enhance the accessibility of AZEK’s industry-leading product portfolio, supporting the Company’s growing market presence throughout the region, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Through this partnership, Capital will distribute and market AZEK’s industry-leading brands, including TimberTech® decking and railing, AZEK Exteriors trim and siding, and Intex® railing and millwork solutions. Products within the AZEK portfolio are renowned for their beauty, low-maintenance, and high-performance qualities, and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional wood—with many collections offering best-in-class fire resistance—an essential feature for fire-prone areas in the Western United States. Capital will also join and support AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling® program, expanding access for contractors and builders across the region and helping to divert more materials from landfills.

“We are thrilled to partner with Capital to bring our products to more customers across the Western United States. This partnership complements our nationwide network of trusted distributors, further strengthening our ability to deliver premium products and exceptional service,” said Jonathan Skelly, President of Residential and Commercial for AZEK. “By leveraging Capital's extensive distribution network and dedicated sales team, we are poised to strengthen our momentum and enhance brand awareness. Together, we aim to drive our businesses forward, fostering growth and success in 2025 and beyond.”

“Capital is thrilled to partner with The AZEK Company, a market leader in innovation, sustainability, and manufacturer of outdoor building products,” said Scott Gaskin, President of Capital. “AZEK has built a culture that aligns with Capital, and this partnership provides us the opportunity to distribute best-in-class products with a sales and service model acutely focused on our customers. We’re very excited about the future prospects for everyone involved.”

“Capital shares our dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers, fostering collaboration, and driving continuous improvement. We look forward to cultivating this new relationship with their team and ours,” concluded Skelly.

For more information on The AZEK Company and its portfolio of products, visit AzekCo.com.

For more information on Capital Lumber, visit Capital-Lumber.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure® pergolas. Consistently awarded and recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality, aesthetics and sustainability, our products are made from up to 85% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. The AZEK Company has recently been named one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA Today, a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and U.S. News and World Report, and a winner of the 2024 Real Leaders® Impact Awards. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas.

About Capital Lumber Company

Founded in 1948, Capital Lumber is a leading distributor of building products in the Western United States, with 10 locations across eight states. Capital Lumber is committed to providing high-quality products and services to lumber yards, home improvement centers, building materials dealers, and industrial customers.