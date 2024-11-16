Generational Group Advises Car-O-Liner Southwest in its sale to Hanging Rock

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Capital Markets (GCM), Member FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Car-O-Liner Southwest, in its sale to Hanging Rock. The acquisition closed March 7, 2024.

Located in Rowlett, Texas, Car-O-Liner Southwest, established in 1993 by Tim Curran, is a leading distributor of automotive collision repair equipment, serving thousands of customers across the southwestern United States. The company boasts an award-winning team of sales consultants and technicians, specializing in sales consultation, shop design, equipment service, and certified training, ensuring that customers receive expert support and solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Hanging Rock was formed by Nick Feinman and Jim Karol in Dallas-Fort Worth to partner with local industrial services and distribution businesses. Nick and Jim bring 20+ years of experience in advising and operating businesses and look forward to investing their time and capital in helping Car-O-Liner Southwest to achieve its next phase of success.

The primary objectives of this partnership are as follows:

Grow the company’s service division to meet the needs of an expanding customer base with industry-leading service quality and timeliness.

Provide their highly specialized sales partners with new tools to ensure every customer receives an individualized experience.

Expand the company’s physical infrastructure to support its growing volume of sales throughout its 6-state territory.

Invest in new operating systems to expand internal capacity and meet the growing needs of our customers.

Nick Feinman and Jim Karol of Hanging Rock will take on active roles in the company, helping to spearhead growth and operations initiatives alongside Tim.

“Excited does not do justice to how I feel about Car-O-Liner Southwest’s future. Hanging Rock’s partners are experienced, motivated, and enthusiastic about our business. Their involvement and investment of resources is going to be a game changer for us, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. While this announcement represents an evolution for the business, our mission remains unchanged, and that is serving our customers with the best equipment and service in the Collision Repair Industry,” said Tim Curran, Founder and Owner of Car-O-Liner Southwest.

Generational Capital Market’s Senior Managing Director, M&A, Tom Staszak, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Aaron Presley successfully closed the transaction. Generational Group Senior Managing Director, Doug Morrow, and Senior M&A advisor, Michael Lorence, established the initial relationship with Car-O-Liner Southwest.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, "This transaction highlights our commitment to facilitating deals that create lasting value for both parties. At Generational Group, we are proud to have played a role in bringing together two organizations poised for continued success."

About Generational Capital Markets, Inc.

Generational Capital Markets, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. More information can be found at https://www.gencm.com/. Generational Capital Markets is part of the Generational Group which is headquartered in Dallas, and is a leading, award winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.