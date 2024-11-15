MVP Lithium partners with Evove Ltd to launch a direct lithium extraction plant in 2025.

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midas Vantage Projects (MVP) Lithium Limited, the world’s leader in green solutions for lithium extraction, announces the receipt of an official Letter of Intent (LOI) from Evove Ltd, a leading UK-based company in clean energy solutions. The LOI outlines Evove’s commitment to commissioning MVP Lithium's state-of-the-art DLE plant in 2025 subject to processing brine at industrial scale on Evove’s equipment at their testing facility in the UK and on-site demonstration.

MVP Lithium’s resource in the Montney Formation in Canada is a promising new source of lithium, a critical material for the rapidly growing electric vehicle and energy storage industries. With the demand for lithium expected to surge in the coming years, this partnership with Evove will position MVP Lithium at the forefront of sustainable lithium production.

“We believe Evove’s DLE technology aligns well with Midas Vantage Projects (MVP) Lithium Limited’s project requirements in the Montney Formation, based on the data provided following lab testing and subject to processing brine at industrial scale on our equipment and on-site demonstration,” says Evove Ltd Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Walker.

The DLE technology, set to be deployed in 2025, is known for its efficiency and environmentally friendly methods of lithium extraction. The plant will utilize cutting-edge technology to produce high-purity lithium, ensuring that MVP Lithium can meet the global demand for this crucial material while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.

“This project underscores our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility,” says MVP Lithium CEO Max Iyer.

About MVP Lithium

MVP Lithium Limited leverages advanced cutting-edge technologies to extract lithium from Western Canada’s rich brines, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable and responsible resource management. Committed to delivering zero-carbon emission and ethically sourced lithium, the company plays a pivotal role in supporting the global clean energy transition as a key provider of responsibly sourced lithium and green energy solutions.

About Evove Ltd:

Evove Ltd deploys advanced technology to reduce the cost and environmental impact of the filtration and separation of fluids in lithium, green hydrogen and food & beverage production, as well as in desalination and the treatment of industrial water.