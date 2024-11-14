Curacao Kicks Off the Holidays with Exceptional Savings Throughout Month-Long Black Friday Sales Event

Curacao kicks off the holiday season with exceptional savings during its month-long Black Friday event, featuring doorbusters and early deals throughout November, plus a four-day shopping extravaganza.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, one of the largest retailers on the West Coast, is launching its highly anticipated month-long Black Friday sales event, packed with unbeatable offers, steep discounts, and a comprehensive price beat guarantee that can’t be found anywhere else. Throughout the entire month of November, shoppers can access exclusive in-store and online deals across top brands and essential products, ensuring substantial savings.

Curacao’s price beat guarantee ensures customers always get the best deals. If a competitor offers a lower price for the same item, Curacao will beat it by 10% of the difference, even after purchase. Rainchecks are also available for out-of-stock items.

In addition to month-long Early Deals through December 1, unbelievable exclusive Doorbuster Deals will be available during select hours on Thanksgiving Day, November 28; Black Friday, November 29; Giant Saturday, November 30; and Super Sunday, December 1. Curacao’s timed specials allow shoppers to strategically plan their visits and maximize savings on the products they want most, making for a more efficient and focused shopping experience.

“We’re turning every day into Black Friday with unbeatable prices, unmatched customer service and our exceptional value,” said Teylez Perez, Vice President of Marketing at Curacao. “Our price beat guarantee means we ensure our customers’ wallets don’t feel the pinch, promising the absolute best savings found anywhere in-store and online.”

Curacao’s month-long Black Friday deals include:

Event-Long Deals (Now through December 1)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28)

Astoria 9” Coil Queen Mattress: $99.99 (reg. $599.00) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Huffy Kids Inline Scooter: $9.99 (reg. $49.00) (8:00 – 11:00 am) HP 14” Cloudbook: $99.99 (reg. $249.99) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Ray-Ban R426 Classic Sunglasses: $39.99 (reg. $191.00) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console with Madden NFL 25: $449.99 (reg. $569.98) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Michael Kors Kayci Rose Gold 3-Hand Watch: $79.99 (reg. $250.00) (1:00 – 4:00 pm)

Black Friday (Friday, November 29)

LG 75” UT70 SERIES UHD 4K SMART TV: $499.99 (reg. $749.99) (6:00 – 11:00 am) Huffy 12” Frozen 2 Girls Bike: $9.99 (reg. $42.00) (6:00 – 11:00 am) Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation 64GB: $399.99 (reg. $499.99) (6:00 – 11:00 am) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum: $299.99 (reg. $649.99) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) JBL Party Box Encore Essential Speaker: $149.99 (reg. $399.99) (6:00 – 9:00 pm) Oster Classic 2-in-1 White 7-Speed Blender: $19.99 (reg. $69.99) (6:00 – 9:00 pm)

Giant Saturday (Saturday, November 30)

GE 4.8 cu. ft. Freestanding Natural Gas 5-Burner Gas Range: $299.99 (reg. $599.99) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Samsung 65” UHD 4K Smart TV: $379.99 (reg. $469.99) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) Apple 13” MacBook Air M3 Chip with 8GB and 256GB SSD: $799.99 (reg. $1,099.99) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) Toi Blue Butterfly 4-Piece Luggage Set: $69.99 (reg. $199.99) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $49.99 (reg. $130.00) (6:00 – 9:00 pm) RC Aston Martin Vantage Kids Ride On: $59.99 (reg. $189.99) (6:00 – 9:00 pm)

Super Sunday (Sunday, December 1)

Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset & Strap: $299.99 (reg. $369.98) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Owen Queen Bed: $99.99 (reg. $300.00) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Appliance 18 cu. ft. Top Mount Refrigerator: $399.99 (reg. $699.00) (8:00 – 11:00 am) Ring Video Doorbell: $59.99 (reg. $99.00) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) Samsung 43” UHD 4K Smart TV: $99.99 (reg. $269.99) (1:00 – 4:00 pm) Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote: $199.99 (reg. $325.00) (6:00 – 9:00 pm)

Curacao opens the door to the world of credit for millions of people with its flexible financing options, including the Curacao Credit card, Credit Shield debt protection and convenient money transfer services to ensure a premier shopping experience.

Shoppers can experience savings of over $200,000 across Curacao’s vast array of electronics, home appliances, fashion, furniture, and more. With extended store hours on Black Friday and exclusive in-store surprises, Curacao invites customers to enjoy a premier shopping event that prioritizes quality, affordability, and unbeatable deals.

Discover more and explore Curacao’s month-long Black Friday catalog here.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.