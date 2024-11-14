VisionWrights Teams Up with Domo to Boost Customer Success Through Data-Driven Strategies

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has expanded its partnership with VisionWrights, a leading provider of data-driven consulting and implementation services. VisionWrights helps a wide range of customers execute time and money-saving strategies and drive ROI from investments in data management technologies, including AI.

VisionWrights partners closely with smart, forward-looking companies that are eager to unlock the full value of their data, but don’t have the internal capacity to develop and implement effective strategies. The company helps these organizations leverage the power of Domo's data and AI platform, offering everything from technical assistance with dashboards to full integrations and data strategies.

By leveraging Domo's extensive integrations with industry leaders like Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, VisionWrights enhances its internal operations and provides clients with superior data-driven insights. The resulting improvements in key areas such as human resources, inventory control and procurement directly benefit bottom-line results.

"By combining the expertise of our team with the powerful capabilities of Domo, we help clients realize game-changing results; one was able to increase online sales by 35%," said Tracy Smith, head of account strategy at VisionWrights. “Personally, Domo has been a consistent throughline during the past seven years of my career, and it's a platform I’m confident and proud to offer our clients as the foundation of their data strategy.”

A trusted partner for comprehensive data needs, VisionWrights brings deep knowledge and experience to clients across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and restaurants.

“VisionWrights is incredible at helping clients take the next steps with their data strategies,” said RJ Tracy, chief revenue officer at Domo. “They are experts who know how to implement technology that will create outstanding results from data insights.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like VisionWrights are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About VisionWrights

VisionWrights is a leading consulting firm specializing in data-driven solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, VisionWrights partners with top-tier technology providers to deliver powerful insights and strategic advantages to businesses worldwide.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.