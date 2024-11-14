WSIB Migrates Policy Administration, Underwriting, and Billing Operations onto Guidewire Cloud

TORONTO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), a leading workplace compensation board in Ontario, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that the WSIB successfully deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power and simplify the company’s underwriting, policy administration, billing management, and IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its policyholders. The agency migrated its existing on-premises PolicyCenter and BillingCenter installations onto Guidewire Cloud. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Select member Wipro led the implementation project.

“Guidewire is a strategic technology platform for us, having proved its reliability, security, and stability since 2012,” said WSIB Chief Corporate Services and Technology Officer Andrea McKinney. “By moving to Guidewire Cloud, we’ve now transferred responsibility for system maintenance to Guidewire so we can modernize and stay current with its technology and innovations, thereby putting us in a better risk position from a technology perspective and enabling us to do more value-added work.”

McKinney continued, “Thanks to the incredible partnership our team had with Wipro and Guidewire, along with the change management and business readiness plans in place, we were able to implement PolicyCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud on time and on budget, and have received positive feedback from our users about the products’ stability and ease of use. We’re looking forward to leveraging the world of innovation that comes with Guidewire Cloud by taking advantage of new cloud-only features and products such as Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform, and also integrating with the third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that comprise the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem to deliver exemplary customer service.”

Wipro Solutions Canada Limited President and Managing Director Kim Watson added, "We are thrilled and honored to have led the successful cloud implementation of Guidewire PolicyCenter and BillingCenter at the WSIB. By harnessing the power of Guidewire Cloud, the WSIB has gained agility across their entire enterprise, enabling them to swiftly adapt to evolving market demands and seamlessly implement new tools and upgrades. This implementation reinforces their commitment to staying at the forefront of the insurance industry."

Guidewire Senior Vice President of Professional Services Michael Mahoney remarked, “We congratulate the WSIB on successfully migrating PolicyCenter and BillingCenter onto Guidewire Cloud. We’re delighted that Guidewire serves as the technology foundation to help the company transform its underwriting, risk selection, and pricing operations in the cloud, and we’re proud to provide the innovation platform for the WSIB to continually advance its mission to reduce the impact of workplace illness and injury on people and businesses in Ontario.”

About the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB)

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work after a work-related injury or illness. Funded by premiums paid by Ontario businesses, the WSIB provides no-fault collective liability insurance and access to industry-specific health and safety information. Its mission is to reduce the impact of workplace illness and injury on people and businesses in Ontario. A big part of that effort is the support it provides to people who have suffered a work-related injury or illness, and to help them as they recover and safely return to work. The WSIB is one of the largest insurance organizations in North America, covering over five million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

