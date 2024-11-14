Allstate Health Solutions Partners with Intuit QuickBooks, Thatch and Ambetter Health to Provide Expanded Healthcare Offering

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allstate Health Solutions, the Accident & Health division of Allstate, announced a new partnership with Thatch and Ambetter Health, a health insurer known for offering on-exchange plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to enhance its product offerings with Intuit QuickBooks. This partnership introduces an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA), allowing businesses of all sizes to directly reimburse employees – tax free – for individual health insurance premiums and eligible medical expenses through off-exchange plans. With access to a variety of flexible, personal and cost-effective health plans, employers can choose solutions tailored to their workforce’s needs. As part of this collaboration, Ambetter Health will also roll out a new product, Ambetter Health Solutions, designed to help individuals offered ICHRA through their employers’ purchase marketplace health plans.

“Allstate Health Solutions is committed to helping people find the coverage they need for peace of mind,” said Aaron Goddard, President of Allstate Health Solutions. “This includes empowering business owners with affordable small group health options. Offering ICHRA is the next step in that commitment, and we're excited to collaborate with our partners to support the evolving needs of today’s workforce.”

With this new solution, Intuit QuickBooks customers using payroll subscription services can access Allstate Health Solutions’ group health insurance platform. The platform provides businesses with a variety of coverage options, including Association plans, ACA alternative plans and traditional ACA plans, including Ambetter Health plans, offered by subsidiaries of Centene Corporation.

The platform is powered by Thatch, a leading online ICHRA platform that simplifies healthcare plan selection. Employees set a budget and Thatch matches them with the plan that best meets their needs. If the selected plan costs less than the allotted budget, employees can use the remaining funds for additional healthcare expenses, such as prescriptions, copays or therapy.

“Thatch saves employers money and administrative time and gives choices about healthcare to the employees, where it belongs,” said Chris Ellis, CEO of Thatch. “With the employer setting a budget, Thatch takes care of the rest, managing every aspect of healthcare administration, streamlining operations, reducing complexity and delivering value.”

In 2025, Ambetter Health will roll out Ambetter Health Solutions, to help individuals offered an ICHRA by their employer access affordable ACA plans. This product will initially launch in select states, including Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and South Carolina, with plans to expand to additional states in the future. This collaboration will also introduce Intuit QuickBooks’ employer groups to Ambetter Health’s pre-tax off-exchange health plans, providing small business groups with tailored healthcare solutions.

“ICHRA is an important vehicle for expanding access to affordable healthcare coverage,” said Ambetter Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Katherine Kirby. “This partnership allows Ambetter Health to provide new options for employers and expand the options of high quality and affordable benefit plans employees can choose from.”

Employer groups interested in accessing the Allstate Health Solutions group insurance platform to explore the ICHRA plan offerings from available carriers or its other products must first subscribe to QuickBooks payroll services. Once subscribed to payroll services, the account holder must navigate to the payroll tab and then the benefits tab from the left navigation menu and then click on “Find Plans” within the Health Insurance card branded for Allstate Health Solutions. This connection may first require the account holder to download and opt in to the Allstate Health Solutions application.

About Allstate Health Solutions

Allstate Health Solutions is dedicated to providing innovative and flexible health insurance solutions to employers and individuals across the United States. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer service, Allstate Health Solutions continues to lead the industry in offering comprehensive and tailored health insurance options.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or Exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act and also available off-exchange in select states. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage and more. This is a solicitation for insurance. To see Ambetter’s Market Notice, please click here. For more information on health benefits and health insurance plans in your state, please visit the state specific link on AmbetterHealth.com.

About Thatch

Thatch Health, Inc. is a modern platform that enables employees, employers, and brokers to provide and select health benefits plans that work for them. Thatch services companies of all sizes in various industries around the United States. Recently, Thatch announced a $38M investment by top tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, and a16z.