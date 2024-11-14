The Cheesecake Factory Helps You Get a Jump Start on Holiday Shopping With Special Gift Card Offer

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is kicking off the holiday season early this year with a special gift card offer available online beginning today, Thursday, November 14 through the end of the year: For every $50 worth of gift cards purchased online, guests will receive a $15 bonus card redeemable from January 1 through February 28, 2025.* Additionally, this offer will be available at all of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide beginning Black Friday, November 29, through the end of the year.*

With more than 250 menu selections – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift to give to anyone on your holiday list – or to keep for yourself. Use them when dining in or ordering online for pickup or curbside to-go from https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

"We are pleased to give our guests a little more time to do their holiday shopping this year by offering our holiday gift card promotion online earlier than usual," said David Overton, Founder, and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "With such an extensive menu, we’ve always said we offer ‘something for everyone’ and we hope this special offer will allow our guests and their gift recipients to use the bonus card to enjoy whatever they’re in the mood for.”

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory

Follow us on X at www.x.com/cheesecake

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory

Follow us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@thecheesecakefactory

*Terms and Conditions:

Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $15.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 11/14/2024 through 12/31/2024 at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-cards, or purchased from any The Cheesecake Factory restaurant located in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, in a single transaction from 11/29/2024 through 12/31/2024. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 01/01/2025 and expire 02/28/2025 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. Bonus Cards may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 347 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia®, Flower Child® and a collection of other FRC brands. Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2024, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the eleventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com, www.iamaflowerchild.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune. ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.