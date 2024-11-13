ServiceTitan Announces Strategic Partnership with SRS Distribution to Streamline Roofing Purchasing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades, today announced its partnership with SRS Distribution Inc. (SRS), a leading supplier of roofing materials. With this new integration, ServiceTitan will empower roofers with enhanced efficiency and transparency through streamlined materials procurement and purchasing automation.

“We are committed to providing roofers with the transformative solutions they need to enhance their business and better serve their customers,” said Chris Petros, general manager of residential markets at ServiceTitan. “Our partnership brings the power of SRS into ServiceTitan, equipping roofers with a streamlined workflow that reduces the time between estimate, order, and execution.”

The integration’s first phase brings SRS suppliers' catalogs into the ServiceTitan platform, allowing contractors to build visually compelling proposals by browsing detailed product descriptions and images for thousands of items and variants, along with daily automatic price updates ensuring accuracy. The second phase will enable roofers to check real-time item pricing and availability at supplier branches, submit orders electronically directly to the supplier's ERP, and receive order and delivery status notifications.

"With great excitement, we announce our partnership with ServiceTitan, making SRS Distribution the first roofing distributor to fully integrate with their innovative platform,” said Rajeev Rai, EVP & chief digital officer at SRS. “This collaboration will redefine contractor operations with seamless digital solutions that enhance project workflows. ServiceTitan empowers roofing companies, including private equity firms, franchise organizations, and multi-location businesses, to manage multiple entities effectively, gaining valuable insights into performance metrics. Together, with both companies' focus on innovation, SRS Distribution and ServiceTitan are driving efficiency and unlocking new sales growth opportunities in the roofing industry."

Earlier this year, ServiceTitan released a survey of roofing and exterior contractors, which identified increasing overhead and materials prices as two of its most significant challenges. Many contractors face these obstacles and view technology and digital transformation as solutions to manage their businesses and operations effectively.

Phase 1 of the integration will be available to customers in Winter 2024 and Phase 2 in Spring 2025.

The first phase of this new integration will be available by the end of 2024 for all ServiceTitan roofing and exterior contractor customers with an SRS account ID. The second phase will become available in the Spring of 2025.

To learn more about ServiceTitan’s roofing capabilities, visit: https://www.servicetitan.com/industries/roofing-software

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company’s inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry’s best talent. SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 760 locations across 47 states. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.

© 2024 ServiceTitan, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc., in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).