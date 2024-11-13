Chewy Claus is Back to Help Thousands of Pets Find Loving Homes; Spread Holiday Magic

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”) is bringing back its beloved letter writing campaign, Chewy Claus, to deliver even more holiday cheer to pets across the country. Pets (or more specifically, their humans) can unleash their wishes by sending their holiday lists to Chewy Claus and asking for anything their paws, claws, fins, and wings desire.

All pets are encouraged to submit their wish now through December 20. For every letter submitted to Chewy Claus, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of their non-profit partners, up to 600,000 pounds. Pets can also defer their holiday gift and instead ask Chewy Claus to send an extra pound of food to pets in need.

Since the program’s debut in 2022, more than 500,000 pets have written letters to Chewy Claus, asking for tasty treats and festive toys. One item – homes for all the pets living in shelters and rescues – has repeatedly made it to the top of thousands of lists. This year, Chewy Claus is helping pets find loving homes by providing free pet adoptions during the first weekend of the holiday season: Friday, November 29 – Sunday, December 1.

“Chewy Claus is dedicated to spreading joy during the happiest time of the year,” said Orlena Yeung, Chief Brand Officer at Chewy. “When we received thousands of letters from pets asking for homes, we knew we had to help. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than by uniting pets with loving families—whether they’re first-time pet parents or welcoming a furry friend back home.”

To make this happen, Chewy is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025, to provide free adoptions at participating shelter and rescue partners across the country. For the full list of partners and to find a shelter or rescue organization near you, please click here.

“As we head into the winter holidays, shelters and rescue organizations across the country are filled with adoptable dogs and cats that deserve loving homes,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Adoption is the most important step everyone can take to save the lives of shelter pets, and free adoption initiatives like this from Chewy Claus make it that much easier for people to consider bringing home a new best friend. We can’t think of a better time of year than the holiday season to make a pet’s wish for a loving home come true.”

While waiting for Chewy Claus, there’s no shortage of festive treats, toys, apparel, advent calendars, Goody Boxes, and stocking stuffers available at Chewy.com to get in the holiday spirit. To find something for every pet on your list, visit www.Chewy.com.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our website and mobile app allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with more than 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 110,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.