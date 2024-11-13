Altera Digital Health Joins The Sequoia Project to Advance Nationwide Data Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced it has joined The Sequoia Project, a non-profit, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. Membership will drive continued innovation in interoperability, foster collaboration with industry leaders and ensure understanding of current regulations and standards for clients leveraging the dbMotion™ Solution, Altera’s data platform that aggregates and harmonizes data from multiple systems to improve patient outcomes.

The Sequoia Project is an independent advocate for nationwide health information exchange that engages with government and industry stakeholders to create practical solutions to interoperability challenges. Through its membership, Altera not only has a seat at the table to influence the project’s initiatives, but also to represent the priorities and needs of healthcare organizations leveraging dbMotion. As The Sequoia Project’s initiatives progress and new ones are launched, Altera will partner with and guide clients to support easier access to health information, more informed care decisions and better continuity of care.

“As a long-time supporter of trust frameworks and standards like FHIR, Altera demonstrates its dedication to nationwide interoperability and unlocking the full potential of health data,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project. “We are excited to welcome Altera as a member of The Sequoia Project and look forward to working together as we make interoperability a reality for patients and providers across the country.”

“Full interoperability will be a true game changer for healthcare, driving higher quality care, reducing costs and making healthcare services more accessible to patients, regardless of where they live or receive care. At Altera, we’re deeply committed to empowering our clients with the digital technologies and frameworks necessary to those ends,” said Kevin Ritter, Executive Vice President of dbMotion at Altera Digital Health. “Our membership with The Sequoia Project reinforces Altera’s mission to advance healthcare, and we’re excited to take the next step in that journey together.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to bring next-level healthcare within reach. Altera’s approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered—we see the summit of what healthcare can be, but rather than total transformation, we’re focused on helping organizations take the steps they need to get there. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). In this role, The Sequoia Project developed and will implement and maintain TEFCA’s Common Agreement component and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process.