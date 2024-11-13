Boise Cascade Goes Exclusive With Trex Railing and Expands Trex Footprint

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, has strengthened its relationship with Boise Cascade [NYSE: BCC], the leading national distributor of building products. Moving forward, Trex will be the only brand of composite decking and deck railings sold and distributed by Boise locations participating in the Trex program across the country, including incremental Trex distribution that Boise is gaining in New Jersey and the surrounding region.

This increased commitment to Trex correlates with the brand’s expanded product offering. After bolstering its decking portfolio with introductions like Trex Signature® and Trex Transcend® Lineage™ and launching a comprehensive collection of Trex-branded deck fasteners, the company recently added a host of new railing profiles and materials to what is now the broadest and most diverse portfolio of deck railings in the category.

“Trex just keeps upping its game,” said Jeff Strom, executive vice president of Building Materials Distribution for Boise Cascade Co. “With these latest additions, they now have a railing lineup that parallels their industry-leading decking portfolio and gives us everything our customers and their clients could ever need or want – all from one trusted source.”

Last month, Trex unveiled an expanded railing line with styles and materials for virtually every project and preference. The latest additions include premium cable and specialty glass systems, along with steel, aluminum and composite solutions designed to give builders and homeowners more options beyond PVC and wood.

“We’ve filled in gaps and created a robust and strategically tiered product portfolio that allows our channel partners to compete aggressively in every major decking and railing category,” said Bret Martz, vice president of North American Professional Sales for Trex. “Combined with our fasteners, fascia, cladding and lighting options, Trex offers end-to-end solutions for a seamless and worry-free deck building experience.”

Expansion Into New Jersey

Based in Boise, Idaho, Boise Cascade serves building material dealers, home improvement centers and industrial customers across the U.S. through a network of 39 dedicated distribution locations. This quarter, the company will extend its Trex service area to include New Jersey, Southern New York, Long Island and Eastern Pennsylvania, rounding out a networkwide affiliation with Trex.

“We are pleased to grow our relationship and reach with Trex,” Strom added. “Its position as the industry leader combined with the company’s commitment to product innovation and advancing the outdoor living category make it an ideal brand for us.”

“Boise Cascade offers the benefits of a national distributor with the personalized service and responsiveness of a regional operation,” noted Martz. “We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to bring the highest quality products and service to our valued channel partners.”

Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. For more information about Trex, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Boise Cascade Co.

Boise Cascade [NYSE: BCC] is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, go to www.bc.com.