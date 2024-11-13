Jacksonville Jaguars Partner with Shift4 to Power Their Ticket Sales

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jacksonville Jaguars have partnered with Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), a leader in integrated payments & commerce technology, to power payments for the NFL team’s ticket sales at EverBank Stadium.

Shift4 offers an end-to-end payments ecosystem that streamlines operations for stadiums and arenas to deliver a better commerce experience for fans, including a seamless combination of proprietary technologies and third-party integrations.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Jaguars,” said Dustin Alpert, Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment. “Together, we will give their fans a frictionless ticket-buying experience to help make game day as memorable and enjoyable as possible.”

“The first commercial step in a fan’s engagement with the Jaguars is purchasing their tickets, so it’s really important that we make this transaction as smooth as possible," said Scott Massey, Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “Shift4 will play an important behind-the-scenes role in making the purchase process straightforward, secure and seamless.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.