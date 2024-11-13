The Cannabist Company Launches Partnership with COAST Cannabis Co.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its partnership with COAST Cannabis Co. (“COAST”), a woman-owned & led cannabis edibles company. This new collaboration allows Massachusetts-based COAST to expand the reach of its premium, wellness-focused cannabis products into two growing medical and adult use markets – Maryland and New Jersey.

The partnership will introduce COAST’s signature products, including their award-winning infused chocolates and gummies utilizing The Company’s premium cannabis oil. The artisanal, all-natural and organic chocolates are crafted to preserve the high-quality flavor and texture of the cacao which is sourced directly from South America. The chocolates will be available in a variety of flavors. COAST’s gummies are made with organic and all-natural ingredients to ensure a guilt-free indulgence that is also gluten-free. The gummies will be available in a variety of effects and flavors and will include varying ratios of cannabinoids.

“We’re excited to partner with COAST Cannabis Co. and bring their incredible chocolates and gummies to both Maryland and New Jersey. Their commitment to taste, quality, sustainability and wellness aligns with our values here at The Cannabist Company,” said Catie Dunn, Director, Commercial Partnerships, The Cannabist Company. “We take pride in delivering precision and consistency in everything we produce, and we look forward to working with the COAST team at our top-notch cultivation and manufacturing facilities to meticulously craft these amazing artisan products.”

“We couldn’t be happier kicking off this partnership with The Cannabist Company and we’re thrilled it’s helping us bring our mission of wellness to these two amazing markets,” said Angela Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of COAST Cannabis Co. “Our products are crafted with care, from the quality of our ingredients to the impacts of our choices and this partnership helps us expand that commitment to new customers who are searching for the best quality cannabis products.”

In the coming months, COAST gummies and artisan chocolates will be available at all gLeaf and Columbia Care locations in Maryland, as well as at Cannabist dispensaries throughout New Jersey. Additionally, COAST will be distributed through wholesale channels in both states. Find your local Maryland and New Jersey dispensary here: https://www.cannabistcompany.com/locations

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 14 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 91 facilities including 71 dispensaries and 20 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About COAST Cannabis Co.

COAST Cannabis Co. is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to crafting high-quality products that promote wellness and elevate experiences. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and sustainability, COAST Cannabis Co. strives to redefine the cannabis industry by offering premium solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs. www.CoastCannabisCo.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, security holders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.