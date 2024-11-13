Trex Company’s Exclusivity Strategy Drives Shifts in the Distribution Landscape

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is providing an update on its program to expand exclusivity with its existing partners to include its railing products.

Since the end of the third quarter of 2024, two of Trex’s exclusive decking distributors have become exclusive distributors for the Company’s newly expanded railing product portfolio, which now includes premium cable and specialty glass systems, along with steel, aluminum and composite solutions designed to give builders and homeowners more options beyond PVC and wood.

Longtime Trex distributor Snavely Forest Products announced in mid-October that it will sell Trex railing exclusively through its nationwide distribution network and, in early 2025, will add Colorado to its service areas.

Earlier today, Trex announced the strengthening of its relationship with Boise Cascade, a leading U.S. distributor of building products. Trex will be the only brand of decking and railing products distributed by Boise locations participating in the Trex program, including incremental distribution gains in New Jersey and the surrounding region.

Earlier this week, Trex’s distribution relationship with Capital Lumber, which serves western U.S. markets, was terminated. A driving factor for this change was Trex’s focus on ensuring its distribution partners remain committed to the success of both decking and railing. As this realignment takes place over the coming months, existing Trex distributors will continue to service the western U.S. markets.

Commenting on distributor exclusivity for Trex® products, Bryan Fairbanks, President and CEO, noted, “We have been working with our distribution partners over the past year to drive exclusivity in both decking and railing. These efforts are now in the execution phase, launching new railing products, changing existing distribution territories, and updating commercial agreements. With the further implementation of this strategy, we anticipate that all North American distribution partners will be exclusive to Trex in both decking and railing. This sets the stage for Trex to significantly increase our penetration of the highly fragmented $3.3 billion residential railing market by doubling our share from 6% to 12% over the next five years.”

Mr. Fairbanks continued, “Trex has long sought to have either dual or triple distribution in our sales territories. This ensures healthy market competition and safeguards against disruptions while guaranteeing product availability. Meanwhile, discussions are underway to further strengthen distribution in the western U.S. markets.”

