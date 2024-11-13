Sumeru Equity Partners Invests $330 Million in JobNimbus to Revolutionize the Roofing Industry

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JobNimbus, a game-changing SaaS provider for the roofing industry, today announced a $330 million growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Existing investors including founder and CEO Ben Hodson, other co-founders Nick and Jason Wood, and Mainsail Partners will continue as investors in the business. This funding will help enable JobNimbus to scale its operations, expand product offerings, and continue its mission to transform the contractor technology space.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for JobNimbus and is a testament to the hard work of our incredible team,” said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. “We chose Sumeru as our partner because of their expertise in scaling high-growth companies, and with this funding, we’ll continue to double down on our commitment to making contractors heroes, helping them drive their businesses forward with advanced technology.”

“JobNimbus is a unique company, transforming the day-to-day lives of contractors through aggressive product innovation and a mission-driven culture,” said Jason Babcoke, Sumeru Co-Founder and Managing Director, who will join the JobNimbus board of directors as part of the investment. “We are excited to partner with the JobNimbus and Mainsail teams to continue to scale the company, expand the platform and create a clear category leader. JobNimbus is an ideal fit with our skill set helping founders and management teams scale world class SaaS businesses.”

Also joining the JobNimbus board of directors from Sumeru are Chris Litster, Paul Mercadante, Jack McCabe, and Blake Shott. Vinay Kashyap and KC Kanoff from Mainsail Partners will remain on the board.

“There’s a lot to be proud of from the last four years of our partnership with JobNimbus, from working together to expand the product suite and customer base, to completing three strategic acquisitions,” said Vinay Kashyap, Partner at Mainsail Partners. “Most importantly, JobNimbus has delivered on its mission to help roofing and residential contractors become heroes to their customers. We welcome the opportunity to partner with the Sumeru and JobNimbus teams to help drive the company’s continued growth and impact on the roofing industry.”

JobNimbus provides contractors with an all-in-one software that helps streamline their business operations. Contractors can quickly create quotes, order materials, and manage projects—all from a single, user-friendly platform. By simplifying these essential tasks, JobNimbus helps contractors save time and reduce overhead, empowering them to focus on growing their businesses.

The funding will be used to help accelerate product development, invest in AI-driven features, and scale the team to support growing demand from customers across the roofing industry. The company plans to expand significantly, with a focus on key roles in engineering, product development, and customer support.

About JobNimbus

JobNimbus is the industry-leading SaaS platform that helps contractors manage and grow their businesses with a suite of powerful tools. Founded with the mission to 'make contractors heroes,' JobNimbus is transforming how roofing professionals operate, delivering increased efficiency, profitability, and growth for thousands of users nationwide. For more information, visit www.jobnimbus.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Sumeru Equity Partners

Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”) provides growth capital at the intersection of people and innovative technology. Sumeru seeks to embolden innovative founders and management teams with capital and scaling partnership. Sumeru has invested over $3 billion in more than fifty platform and add-on investments across enterprise and vertical SaaS, data analytics, education technology, infrastructure software and cybersecurity. The firm typically invests in companies throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit sumeruequity.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them realize their full potential. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, and grow market share. Mainsail’s hands-on support and best practices are delivered with a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company’s commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised more than $2.2 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 20 years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.