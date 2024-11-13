Cobalt Enhances Vanta Partnership With New Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobalt, the pioneer of Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) and a leading provider of offensive security solutions, has expanded its partnership with Vanta, the leading trust management platform, to provide pen tests and offensive security solutions to Vanta’s 8,000+ customers. This collaboration helps companies establish security best practices to protect against the evolving threat landscape and enhance buyer trust through proactive security measures.

Together, Cobalt and Vanta are integrating pentest findings directly into Vanta’s platform, allowing teams to quickly address vulnerabilities and strengthen their security defenses. Now Cobalt’s Offensive Security Testing platform integrates with Vanta’s trust management platform, allowing Vanta customers to access Cobalt’s offensive security services. Customers can also leverage Vanta’s support for 30+ frameworks to achieve and maintain compliance more efficiently, saving time and resources.

This integration ensures seamless synchronization of evidence for faster compliance outcomes, helping organizations meet the requirements of standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 while addressing cybersecurity threats and accelerating product development.

“The demand for seamless compliance automation is rapidly increasing,” said Lisa Matherly, Chief Marketing Officer at Cobalt. “At Cobalt, our mission is to help development, security, and operations teams build secure environments, enabling organizations to innovate confidently. Through this expanded partnership, we’re doubling down on our ability to empower companies to strengthen their security defenses while easily achieving and maintaining compliance with industry standards.”

"Integrating Vanta with Cobalt’s Offensive Security Testing platform reduces the friction associated with legacy penetration testing,” said Elliot Goldwater, VP Sales & Partnerships at Vanta. “This integration automates evidence synchronization and streamlines our customers’ compliance journeys. Uniting two market leaders empowers organizations to bolster their security defenses while effortlessly achieving and maintaining compliance with a seamless, automated workflow."

According to Vanta’s new State of Trust 2024 report, 6 in 10 (59%) businesses say automating manual work is a priority for their security and compliance strategy. Cobalt's State of Pentesting 2024 Report finds that security teams are suffering from alert fatigue with a 39% increase in high and critical vulnerabilities from pentests. Vanta and Cobalt’s integration gives time back to resource-strapped teams, facilitating the achievement and maintenance of a strong security and compliance posture.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Enhanced Efficiency: Automated synchronization eliminates manual data entry, reducing errors and saving valuable time for security and compliance teams.

Automated synchronization eliminates manual data entry, reducing errors and saving valuable time for security and compliance teams. Improved Visibility: Real-time updates on findings and remediation statuses provide a comprehensive view of the organization’s security and compliance landscape.

Real-time updates on findings and remediation statuses provide a comprehensive view of the organization’s security and compliance landscape. Streamlined Compliance: Integration ensures that all identified vulnerabilities are promptly addressed and documented, facilitating smoother audits and compliance reporting.

Integration ensures that all identified vulnerabilities are promptly addressed and documented, facilitating smoother audits and compliance reporting. Collaborative Security: Unified user management across both platforms enhances collaboration and accountability among team members.

