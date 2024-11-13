Valesco Successfully Exits Principal Lighting Group, a Fund II Investment.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valesco Industries is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of its interests in Principal Lighting Group (“PLED” or the “Company”) to Wynnchurch Capital. Valesco made an investment in PLED in January 2018 and went on to facilitate and fund three transformational add-on acquisitions after that. Located in San Angelo, Texas, PLED is a leading electronics component provider to the sign, architecture, and specialty lighting industry worldwide. Revenue is generated through the production and sale of LED sign modules and assemblies for new and retrofit sign applications, as well as neon and LED power supplies and sign accessories.

During the time of our investment, the Company accomplished major improvements including product line rationalization, warehouse optimization, and overall sales & profitability expansion.

The credit for these accomplishments belongs to the stellar management team that eagerly worked to facilitate the key strategic initiatives that allowed for the exceptional value creation. We had the opportunity to work closely with this best-in-class leadership team and wish them the best in their future endeavors. On the Valesco operating side, Heather Hubbard and Addison Kim led the transaction.

J. Bryan Vincent, Partner and Co-Founder at PLED, said, “We thank Valesco for their partnership as we transformed the company into a recognized leader in the illuminated branding market. Their support was invaluable as we positioned the company for our next phase of growth.”

Citizens M&A Advisory served as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor.