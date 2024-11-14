ZentrumHub and Mize Unite to Revolutionize Online Travel Agencies through Advanced Technology Integration

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZentrumHub, a pioneer in travel technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Mize to revolutionize Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) through advanced tech integration. This collaboration will significantly enhance ZentrumHub's global capacity to provide innovative solutions to OTAs.

Mize empowers travel companies to boost their profitability by up to 40% using AI-driven and data-driven solutions. Their core products optimize the entire booking process, from pre-booking to post-booking.

By leveraging Mize's technological expertise, ZentrumHub will improve its hotel connectivity and streamline the user experience. Mize's cutting-edge solutions are set to power ZentrumHub's platform, enabling OTAs to operate with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

A key feature of this partnership is Mize's Hotelfare Optimization, which boosts hotel booking profit margins by reducing purchasing costs post-booking. This solution maximizes profits, increases opportunities, and is a fully automated process.

"Our collaboration with Mize marks a transformative milestone in our OTA offerings. This integration will help OTAs boost their revenue and accelerate business growth,” stated Abhinav Sinha, CEO & Co-founder at ZentrumHub.

"We are excited about our new partnership with ZentrumHub, through our AI-driven, data-powered, and fully automated platform we intend to maximize their client potential, driving revenue through our Business and Fintech Optimization Suites,” stated Rakesh Sherry - Regional Director Sales SEA

Through this partnership, ZentrumHub is committed to reinforcing its leadership in the travel technology sector by equipping OTAs with next-generation connectivity solutions and digital transformation tools.

Link: https://zentrumhub.com/