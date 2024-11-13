Reliant and GM Energy Advance Renewable Energy Mission with New EV Charging Plan

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calling all Chevrolet electric vehicle (EV) owners – it’s time to plug in! Today, Reliant and GM Energy are rolling out a new electricity plan that will empower customers on the road to a more sustainable future. The collaboration will accelerate the clean energy journey for the two companies and their customers as Reliant and GM Energy work cross-industry to leverage their strengths and provide free nighttime charging for Chevrolet EV drivers.

“With a reputation for bringing innovative new plans and products to market, Reliant continues to make power personal for Texans. We’re excited to help Chevrolet EV drivers offset the cost of charging their vehicle all while having access to a renewable electricity plan,” said Rasesh Patel, president, NRG Consumer.

Chevrolet EV drivers who enroll on the new Reliant Free Charge Nights plan will receive free nighttime charging. Across Texas, more than 150 Chevrolet dealerships can now offer the plan to EV drivers upon vehicle purchase, allowing customers to immediately reap the environmental and cost-saving benefits of their new vehicle. The plan is also powered by 100% renewable energy through the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) equal to the customer’s electricity usage.

“As we continue to shape the future of EV charging and energy management for our customers, our work alongside Reliant in Texas is a sign of our commitment to working with industry leaders to facilitate more solutions that make EV adoption an easy decision,” said Aseem Kapur, chief revenue officer, GM Energy. “The Reliant Free Charge Nights plan is a great example of how an automaker and an energy company can work together to build the ecosystem to support the all-electric future.”

The Reliant Free Charge Nights plan, available to both new and existing Reliant electricity customers, provides a monthly bill credit that fully offsets the energy charges incurred from charging the qualifying EV between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. To enroll, customers must first designate one EV to receive the charging credit in their GM Energy Smart Charging Portal before signing up for the plan.

To learn more about the Reliant Free Charge Nights plan, visit reliant.com/freechargenights, and to learn how Reliant empowers customers on their EV journey, visit reliant.com/electricvehicle.

