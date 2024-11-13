WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME PARTNERS WITH MAKEUP ARTIST/ENTREPRENEUR BOBBI BROWN ON NEW COLLABORATION INSPIRED BY THE GEORGE HOTEL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma Home, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with THE GEORGE, a 31-room boutique hotel in Montclair, New Jersey owned by renowned makeup artist and founder of Jones Road Beauty, Bobbi Brown.

THE GEORGE for Williams Sonoma Home collection features thoughtfully designed home furnishings and decorative accents that range from curtains, pillows, bedding and rugs to frames, leather boxes, barware, board games and desk accessories. Items from the collection are featured throughout the property including in the hotel’s iconic paneled library.

“Partnering with Williams Sonoma Home to create this capsule collection for our beloved hotel has been such a joy for me and my husband Steven,” said makeup artist, hotelier and co-founder of THE GEORGE, Bobbi Brown. “The Williams Sonoma Home team immediately understood our vision and together, we created a group of limited-edition items that I’m very proud of. From gift-worthy frames and cool leather boxes to chic board games and canine-themed decorative accessories that give a nod to our dog-friendly hotel, we created a collection of must-have items that are as stylish as they are practical – just the kind of gifts I love to give and get.”

“Our team was inspired by the aesthetic of THE GEORGE and the passion Bobbi Brown brings to any project she is a part of,” said Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home President, Felix Carbullido. “Our new collaboration embraces Bobbi’s affinity for design and allows our customers to incorporate the thoughtful details of THE GEORGE hotel into their own home.”

THE GEORGE is the first hospitality project conceived and executed by Brown and her husband, Steven Plofker. Plofker, a developer and builder, oversaw the physical renovation of the space while Brown took on the role of Creative Director, reimagining and decorating the hotel. Originally built in 1902 as a personal home for a prominent family in Montclair, THE GEORGE is the couple’s first creative collaboration. The design vision for THE GEORGE was to modernize the property’s historic bones while infusing the couple’s modern styling and chic aesthetic. Located just outside of New York City, THE GEORGE showcases the couple’s affinity for architecture, great design and love for contrasting colors and bold stripes.

To learn more about THE GEORGE for Williams Sonoma Home collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/THEGEORGE.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT THE GEORGE

The George is a 31-room boutique hotel created by husband and wife team Steven Plofker and renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown. Together, the couple transformed a once-forgotten Georgian Inn into a design-minded boutique hotel in the heart of Montclair, NJ. The George has a modern style with historic bones. Lending her discriminating eye for color and design, Creative Director Bobbi Brown reimagined the space, infusing the hotel with her signature chic aesthetic and decorating the space with furnishings and products from her favorite designers and brands.

