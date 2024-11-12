Diversified Capital Management Joins Commonwealth to Streamline Operations

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national RIA dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that Syracuse, New York-based Diversified Capital Management (DCM) has joined its network of independent financial advisors. Advisors include William Kriesel, CPA, CFP®, PFS, Kevin Visconti, CFP®, and George Nardone, ChFC®, AIF®. Formerly with Cadaret Grant and its acquirer LPL Financial, the DCM team reported advising on more than $550 million in client assets*.

DCM provides comprehensive financial planning and investment services to individuals and families. Founder William Kriesel’s accounting background led DCM to emphasize collaboration with clients’ other outside professionals, including accountants and attorneys. The team offers specialized advice to business owners, including retirement plan consulting, succession planning, and holistic tax strategies. For more information about DCM, visit https://www.diversifiedcapitalmanagement.com.

“By coming to Commonwealth, the Diversified Capital Management team has an innovative partner on their side to streamline operations to best serve their clients,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer. “By dropping their RIA registration and integrating our technology across their day-to-day operations, the team can give greater focus to client needs and business growth. We’re honored to welcome them.”

“To open paths for growth, we needed to simplify operations to make managing our business significantly easier,” said DCM partner, Kevin Visconti. “That gives us more time to bring value to clients in planning and money management. We’re also benefiting already from technology that’s integrated across our work—no more workarounds. Culturally, we are glad to join the Commonwealth community because the advisors are all independent. There’s also a shared expectation for service excellence within the organization.”

DCM’s managing partner, William Kriesel, also emphasized the team’s desire to ensure continuity for clients through the years. “We want to make sure our clients are taken care of beyond the career of any one advisor,” he said. “In contemplating a partner change, our decision-making was always around how changes to our business would impact our clients. We want to bring them more value and serve them better. At Commonwealth, we found what I feel the industry used to be fifteen years ago—that advisor-centric service level is still there.”

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,200 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $296 billion** in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

* As of 06/12/2024

** As of 12/31/2023