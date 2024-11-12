Supplement Leader RYSE Partners with Bodybuilding.com

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Star supplement standout, RYSE, has made its way onto Bodybuilding.com. The two plan to roll out both existing and new products, including exclusive flavors, to live solely on BBCOM.

Started in 2017, RYSE is on a daily mission to fuel greatness. Their mantra? They don’t sell shortcuts. The powerhouse brand would rather find unique and innovative ways to make the journey of becoming fit an enjoyable one. Beginning with only two products seven years ago, they’ve now taken the industry by storm with an extensive product catalog and iconic flavor licensing. Most notably, they’ve partnered with nostalgic food brands like Skippy Peanut Butter ®, Little Debbie® and Kool-Aid® to make performance taste better through an array of supplements.

RYSE dove into its canned energy drink, RYSE FUEL, and won Stack3d’s “Clash of the Cans” in 2023. They’re the official supplement partner of the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, and support UFC Champion, Sean O'Malley, professional bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic, along with other elite athletes.

“It’s a long time coming, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bodybuilding.com,” said Founder and CEO of RYSE, Nic Stella. “This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey to provide premium supplements and support to fitness enthusiasts everywhere. Together, we’re dedicated to empowering your fitness goals with top-notch products and resources. Stay tuned for exclusive offers and content that will elevate your fitness experience!”

Hailing from the state of Texas and showing no signs of slowing down, RYSE recently moved to an 80,000 square foot headquarters. There, Stella, famed bodybuilder and co-owner of RYSE Noel Deyzel and the rest of the RYSE crew can be found further innovating existing and incoming products.

"We are thrilled to welcome RYSE to the Bodybuilding.com family, a brand that mirrors our commitment to innovation, transparency, and quality,” said Head of Product Development, Steve Marada. “RYSE stands out for its use of clinically backed, patented ingredients and their disruptive flavor collaborations. They’ve redefined the flavor and functional experience for customers, all while staying true to Bodybuilding.com’s strict quality and innovation standards. Together, we’re paving the way for smarter, more effective supplementation that customers can trust."

Bodybuilding.com will continue its celebration of 25 years in business with announcements of partnerships, products and experiences, including their new fitness app debuting this January.

About Bodybuilding.com

Started in 1999, Bodybuilding.com has been dedicated to enabling fitness as a life journey. The brand has created and cultivated defining moments with products and programming that helped shape today’s industry. Bodybuilding.com offers private-label brands of its own, amongst other top supplements, as well as additional activewear and equipment offerings. Its goal is to help millions achieve their fitness and wellness goals, furthering its mission of spreading the message, “Build Your Body, Build Your Mind, Build Your Life.”™