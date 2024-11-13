Skip Technology, Inc. Partners With Continuous Solutions to Deliver Reliable Clean Electricity to Remote and Agricultural Communities

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skip Technology, Inc. (Skip Tech), an R&D lab designing the most sustainable, large-scale energy storage system as an alternative to lithium batteries, and Continuous Solutions, a leader in clean energy innovation, have announced a partnership to give remote communities access to uninterruptible power.

The Skip Tech energy storage system, based on hydrogen and bromine, is suited to the microgrid environments of remote and rural communities that rely on clean stored energy when the sun, wind or waves are not generating electricity. Continuous Solutions' technologies improve energy integration and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through cutting edge motor, controller and inverter innovations.

This business and technology partnership follows the recent announcement of the new Power and Energy Center of the Pacific Northwest (PEC-PNW), dedicated to advancing clean energy, power distribution, energy conversion, and energy storage technologies (link to press release here).

“Collaborating with Continuous Solutions and PEC-PNW, we aim to solve the technical challenges encountered in remote environments where power is intermittent, expensive, and dependent on diesel or other fossil fuels,” said Dr. Brennan Gantner, CEO and Co-Founder, Skip Tech.

“Skip Tech’s pioneering work in sustainable energy storage is a perfect complement to our mission at Continuous Solutions. Together, we're creating a nexus of innovation with the PEC-PNW, turning the Pacific Northwest into a leader in clean energy technology," said Dr. Nyah Zarate, CEO of Continuous Solutions and Head of the PEC-PNW.

About Skip Technology

Founded in 2018, Skip Technology, Inc. (www.skiptechnology.com) is developing a novel, large-scale, energy storage system to fully utilize renewables and stabilize the grid. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, the Skip Tech system is based on hydrogen and bromine so it is safe, has no toxic fire risk, and uses inexpensive, ubiquitous chemicals.

About Continuous Solutions

Founded in 2014, Continuous Solutions Inc. has developed a line of ultra-efficient and power dense electric motors and controllers for land, air and sea crafts, in addition, they have broadened their product lines to include filters, transformers and components for improving renewable energy integration to the grid. Their products have been piloted by the Department of Defense and Department of Energy and are now being commercialized. Their technology is forward thinking for a grid resilient future.

About PEC-PNW

The PEC-PNW will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research, development, and entrepreneurial collaboration in the energy sector. Its mission is to foster innovation and create scalable solutions for clean energy that bridge the gap between scientific research and practical, real-world applications. PEC-PNW aims to build a pipeline of industry experts and startups in the energy sector, promote diversity in the clean energy space, and support new ventures in advanced energy technologies.