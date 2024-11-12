Helios Technologies Announces an Electronics Sub-System Solution with the PowerView® U150 and PowerView® U120 Displays Available on Select MasterCraft Boats

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is pleased to announce the market introduction of the PowerView® U150 and PowerView® U120, now available on select MY25 MasterCraft boats. These innovative products are offered through Helios’ operating company, Enovation Controls.

“We are honored to announce that MasterCraft, a leader in the boating industry, has chosen our latest innovations, the PowerView® U150 and PowerView® U120 displays, for their XStar, X and XT boats. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in recreational boating," said Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios. “The lifecycle of design through commercialization on this with MasterCraft started three years ago driven by the needs of marine customers. These displays embody our dedication to advancing the boating experience through customizable displays and seamless connectivity. We are proud to celebrate over 15 years of collaboration with MasterCraft. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for quality and customer satisfaction in the industry.”

Key Features of the PowerView® U150 and U120 include:

Unparalleled Functionality and Performance: These advanced displays are the latest additions of the renowned PowerView® line, offering best-in-class viewability.

Exceptional Durability: Understanding the marine environment's demands, both displays are built to withstand harsh conditions. They undergo rigorous testing to ensure resilience against water, vibrations, extreme temperatures, and environmental conditions.

User-Friendly Interface: The U150 and U120 are equipped with intuitive interfaces that ensure ease of use, allowing boaters to access vital information and control functions effortlessly.

Seamless Integration: Their design aligns seamlessly with the quality and innovation that MasterCraft boats are known for, ensuring a cohesive and enhanced boating experience.

Rugged Construction: Specifically engineered to meet the challenges of marine applications, these displays offer reliability through their ability to endure the elements and maintain performance over time.

"We're excited to incorporate the PowerView® U150 and U120 into our XStar, X and XT boats. These innovative displays from Enovation Controls align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled boating experiences. Our long-standing collaboration has consistently brought forth cutting-edge solutions, and this latest addition is no exception. Their exceptional durability, advanced features, and user-friendly interface align seamlessly with the quality and innovation that MasterCraft boats are known for,” said Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MasterCraft Boat Holdings.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its brands, MasterCraft and Crest. Through these brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, and www.CrestPontoons.com.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast-growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.