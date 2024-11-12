ATRC’s VentureOne Launches QuantumGate to Secure Data for the Quantum Era at CyberQ

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Advanced Technology Research Council’s commercialization arm, VentureOne, has launched QuantumGate, a new venture that offers a suite of advanced data security products to protect organizations’ data assets in the quantum era, at CyberQ in Abu Dhabi today.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, the Secretary General of ATRC, said, “The quantum era isn’t a distant threat—it is here. The launch of QuantumGate is a pivotal step in safeguarding invaluable data assets against ever-increasing cybersecurity threats. QuantumGate’s sovereign solutions will ensure our country’s and our organizations’ sensitive information stays safe.”

“Cryptographic algorithms are used by virtually all organizations to encrypt and protect data,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute. “But advancements in quantum computing will render many of them obsolete in as little as five to 10 years. Even with current security measures, bad actors can collect and store organizational data to decrypt it later, when quantum computers are more widely available. This means the risk is imminent—organizational data is already at risk.”

QuantumGate’s data security products are based on proprietary technology from the Technology Innovation Institute that will allow organizations to protect their data assets against current and emerging threats while also ensuring compliance with upcoming cryptographic regulations. The product suite includes the following:

QSphere , which consists of a post-quantum VPN and a post-quantum email, file folder, and text encryption and decryption application.

, which consists of a post-quantum VPN and a post-quantum email, file folder, and text encryption and decryption application. Salina, an identity and access management tool designed to simplify the authentication processes by eliminating the need to use passwords.

"With recent advancements in quantum computing, it is obvious to all security professionals that today's crypto solutions will be soon seriously challenged,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, QuantumGate’s parent company. “To prevent catastrophic losses, it’s critical for sensitive businesses to transition now to post-quantum security systems. Our mission is to make this process as seamless as possible through resilient, agile, state-of-the-art solutions.”

In addition to offering data security products, QuantumGate will offer advisory services to support organizations in their transition from classic to post-quantum cryptography, while ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

QuantumGate is the third venture launched by VentureOne. SteerAI, which develops autonomous mobility technology, launched in October 2024. AI71, which creates business solutions using the Falcon generative AI models, launched in 2023.

