Cooper University Health Care Selects NRC Health as New Patient Experience Partner

Cooper University Health Care has selected NRC Health to be its partner in building Human Understanding across its network through humanized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights inline with Cooper’s mission: “To serve, to heal, to educate.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Cooper University Health Care has selected NRC Health to be its partner in building Human Understanding across its network through humanized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights inline with Cooper’s mission: “To serve, to heal, to educate.” (Photo: Business Wire)

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooper University Health Care has selected NRC Health to be its partner in building Human Understanding across its network through humanized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights inline with Cooper’s mission: “To serve, to heal, to educate.”

As a leading academic health system in southern New Jersey, Cooper serves more than two million patients every year, providing access to primary, specialty, tertiary, and urgent care in Southern New Jersey and Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania. For more than 137 years, Cooper has remained committed to providing expert, compassionate care to residents in the region.

“At Cooper University Health Care, we believe that truly understanding those we serve is the cornerstone of delivering human-centered patient care,” said Franziska Jovin, MD, MMM, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Cooper University Health Care. “Partnering with NRC Health allows us to gain invaluable insights that inform our patient experience strategies, ensuring we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our community."

NRC Health, a nationally recognized leader in experience management, brings together its comprehensive platform, and advanced technology and techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences. Its patient experience solutions and AI-powered next-gen product suite support leading hospitals and health systems in actively creating deeper human connections.

“As we partner with Cooper University Health Care, we look forward to a strong, collaborative relationship that supports patient experience leaders and care teams with insights to listen and act on what matters most to their patients and community,” said Jennifer Baron, Chief Experience Officer at NRC Health. “The Cooper team and NRC Health team alike are dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality care that prioritizes the patient experience through a compassionate, human-centered approach."

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care, with its MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper and affiliation with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, is a leading academic health system. Cooper has more than 11,000 team members, including nearly 1,600 nurses, more than 1,000 employed physicians, and more than 550 advanced practice providers.

Cooper University Hospital has been recognized as a top-performing regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals annual survey for six years.

Cooper has revenues of more than $2 billion and, along with its new upgraded “A” rating from S&P, recently received an A+ credit rating from Fitch Ratings. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. More than two million patients are served annually at Cooper’s 663-bed flagship hospital in Camden and the 229-bed Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional in Cape May Court House.

Cooper’s ambulatory network encompasses three outpatient surgery centers, several urgent care centers, a wound care center, and more than 130 physician, physical therapy and radiology offices extending from the Delaware River to the New Jersey shore. Cooper has been named as one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for four consecutive years.

The Cooper Health Sciences campus in Camden, New Jersey, is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

About NRC Health

NRC Health received the 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Patient Experience Improvement. The recognition affirms NRC Health’s success in helping health systems nationwide transform the healthcare industry with a human-first approach. For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual.

NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.