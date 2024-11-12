California Department of Aging Highlights Essential, Free Resources to Support Caregivers for Older Adults and Adults with Disabilities During National Family Caregivers Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Department of Aging (CDA) is proud to recognize November as National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor and support the millions of individuals who provide care for their loved ones. This year, CDA continues its commitment to enhancing caregiver well-being by providing essential tools and resources across California. These resources, available through local Caregiver Resource Centers (CRCs) and Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), empower caregivers to thrive while caring for their loved ones.

“Caregiving is a great act of love, and this month – and every day – we uplift California’s caregivers as the under-recognized backbone of our families and communities,” said Susan DeMarois, director of the California Department of Aging. “We understand the sacrifices family caregivers make, and we are dedicated to ensuring that they have access to the tools, resources, and support they need to take care of themselves while providing for their families. We encourage all family caregivers to learn about and take advantage of the many free resources California makes available to meet their unique needs.”

WHY THIS IS IMPORTANT: Family caregivers are the unsung heroes of California’s long-term care system, with every caregiver providing an average of 18 hours of care per week. That amounts to an estimated $81 billion annually in economic value to the state, with more than 4.5 million unpaid family caregivers across California balancing work, family, and caregiving responsibilities. Most caregivers are women, many working outside the home in addition to providing critical support to loved ones who rely on them, often at the expense of their own physical and emotional health.

According to recent statistics, one in five Americans currently provides care for a loved one, with more than 4.5 million Californians providing unpaid care for family members, friends, or neighbors with chronic illnesses or disabilities. As the population ages, the need for caregiver support continues to grow, making it more important than ever for caregivers to know about the free services and resources available to them.

RESOURCES TO SUPPORT CAREGIVERS: CDA offers extensive support for unpaid family caregivers through the network of CRCs and AAAs. These local agencies provide free education and training, group counseling, respite care, and financial and legal assistance. Whether helping caregivers plan for long-term care or offering much-needed breaks, CRCs and AAAs are dedicated to ensuring caregivers have the resources and tools to succeed. In fiscal year 2022-2023, millions of family caregivers accessed these services, with thousands benefiting from professional care management and respite support. The Aging in California Resource Guide, with information on caregiver support and other topics, is another helpful resource that’s available in six languages.

To learn more about the support available to caregivers, visit CDA’s website at aging.ca.gov and connect with a local CRC or AAA to discover personalized resources that can help empower a caregiver's journey.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF AGING: Under the umbrella of the California Health and Human Services Agency, the California Department of Aging (CDA) administers programs that serve older adults, adults with disabilities, family caregivers, and residents in long-term care facilities throughout the state. CDA actively collaborates with many State departments and other entities to deliver services and promote the Department’s goal of every Californian having the opportunity to enjoy wellness, longevity, and quality of life in strong healthy communities. To learn more, visit aging.ca.gov.