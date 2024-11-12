WEX and Holman Expand Partnership Across U.S. and Canada

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced an expanded agreement with Holman, one of the largest integrated automotive service companies in North America, that extends the companies’ longstanding partnership through 2030.

The agreement renews a more than 30-year partnership between WEX and Holman in the U.S., which leverages WEX fleet mobility solutions as part of Holman’s offerings to its customers. The agreement also expands the companies’ existing commercial fleet payments partnership across Canada. Additionally, Holman leverages WEX payments solutions for its internal accounts payable and employee health benefits functions.

“ We are proud to announce that Holman will continue to leverage WEX’s fleet mobility payments and technology solutions to serve their customers,” said Carlos Carriedo, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Payments & Mobility at WEX. “ This longstanding and growing partnership is emblematic of WEX’s commitment to serving best-in-class fleet management companies, such as Holman, and to WEX’s industry-leading offerings in commercial fleet management and other financial technology solutions.”

“ In today’s fast-paced business environment, fleet operators need a convenient and reliable payment solution that also delivers visibility into their fuel spend to better control costs,” said Holman’s President of Fleet Management Operations Bob White. “ Holman is proud of our long-standing partnership with WEX and looks forward to continuing to offer our customers an innovative fuel program that simplifies fuel transactions for all fleet stakeholders.”

WEX is a leader in B2B financial technology, with approximately $225 billion in total purchase volume processed in 2023 alone. In the mobility space, more than 600,000 commercial fleet customers across the world rely on WEX technology, representing approximately 19.7 million commercial vehicles serviced globally as of Q3 2024.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

