Fluence Customer Bostica Achieves Superior Quality Through Advanced Sensing and LED Technology

Massachusetts-based Bostica taps into decades-long family history in HVAC to design state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility in collaboration with Fluence.

AUSTIN, Texas & EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, today released its latest Innovator Spotlight showcasing Bostica, an award-winning cultivator in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Co-founded by Jarrod Falite, Bostica’s 60,000-square-foot facility concurrently cultivates 18 proprietary strains used in products sold to more than 120 stores throughout Massachusetts. Falite comes from a long line of successful business owners. His father and uncle’s HVAC business has operated for more than 40 years, giving Falite the foundational knowledge to design a cultivation facility rooted in efficiency while embracing modern automation practices.

“We’re trying to create as close to a natural environment indoors as possible while ensuring absolute consistency in our flower,” Falite said. “With Fluence, we’re emulating the sun and taking total control over our lighting strategy. Everything around Fluence’s LED fixtures becomes more efficient, including the HVAC system—and we’re doubling the canopy without increasing the facility’s overall footprint. It’s a no-brainer to go LED.”

The company produces more than 100 grams of high-quality flower per square foot across its 35,000 square feet of canopy. Bostica leverages Fluence’s SPYDR fixtures in its double-tier flower and triple-tier vegetation rooms to optimize space and environmental parameters.

“Fluence’s SPYDR fixtures are incredible and specced perfectly for the vegetative stage,” said Matthew Parker, director of cultivation at Bostica. “Our electrical load is about a third of what it would be with HPS lights. The amount of electricity we consume on site is minimal—we’re saving power in multiple ways because of these lights.”

The company’s focus on plant performance yields vivid bud colors and aromas as well as a variety of terpenes and cannabinoids for Bostica’s myriad cannabis offerings.

“Bostica is one of a kind,” said Steve Graves, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Fluence. “The team’s calculated cultivation approach is leveraging some of the industry’s most advanced technologies. They mean it when they say their products are ‘beyond better.’ We’re proud to partner with Bostica and support them in delivering high-quality cannabis to the Massachusetts market.”

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world’s top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Fluence operates within Signify’s Agricultural Lighting business unit. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.