Finov8r and Crux Enable Community Banks to Strengthen SMB Relationships and Fuel Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finov8r, an embedded advisory leader supporting banks, fintechs, and corporates, has announced a partnership with Crux, an analytics platform transforming the banker-small business relationship. This partnership helps community and regional financial institutions overcome business development and portfolio management challenges. By leveraging actionable insights and enhancing risk transparency, Finov8r and Crux enable these institutions to cross-sell services, attract low-cost deposits, diversify portfolios, and strengthen credit relationships, ultimately enhancing customer engagement, financial performance, and sustainable growth.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)’s recent report, SMB confidence rose slightly in September but remains below historical averages for 33 consecutive months, highlighting ongoing challenges. The Uncertainty Index also spiked, indicating that small businesses face heightened economic pressures and increasingly rely on their banking partners for capital. This positions community banks as crucial supporters of SMB stability during uncertain times.

“Community banks face growing profitability pressures,” said Jacob Bennett, CEO of Crux. “They must leverage their strengths in capital, treasury, and payments to deliver personalized experiences. However, banking small businesses has become more complex due to transparency and cost challenges. By combining Crux’s data-driven insights with Finov8r’s strategic guidance, banks can address customer needs, cultivate profitable relationships, and drive sustainable growth.”

The partnership leverages Crux’s data capabilities to offer banks a clearer, hyper-local understanding of their clients' needs, allowing for more precise risk assessments and proactive engagement. Finov8r’s advisory expertise ensures that banks can unlock new revenue streams and deepen existing customer relationships.

“With Crux’s platform, banks can better understand small business needs and enhance their ability to provide tailored capital solutions,” said Allan Rayson, CEO of Finov8r. “This partnership empowers financial institutions to reduce risk and drive growth by delivering the right products and services to their SMB clients.”

About Crux

Crux provides hard-to-acquire knowledge and Insights that allow bankers to engage a business efficiently at the optimal time, effectively align the best products with its needs and mitigate the risk specific to each business. For more information visit cruxanalytics.com or email info@cruxanalytics.com

About Finov8r

Led by Allan Rayson, Finov8r bridges finance and technology to deliver embedded leadership, offering C-suite-level expertise with a genuine focus on impactful outcomes. For more information, visit finov8r.com and follow on LinkedIn.