Guidewire Deepens Relationship with Shift Technology, Naming Shift its Strategic Partner to Help Mitigate Insurance Fraud

SAN MATEO, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced Shift Technology as its strategic partner for insurance-based decisioning solutions. Shift’s products enable artificial intelligence (AI) powered fraud detection and investigation, underwriting risk detection, and subrogation detection. The expanded partnership will deliver a joint solution that will enable the rapid integration of Shift’s fraud detection technology with Guidewire’s solutions, improving efficiency and claims handler productivity.

A PartnerConnect Technology Premier partner and leader in AI-driven decisioning for the insurance industry, Shift delivers solutions to insurers that help automate and optimize critical insurance decisions. Shift has been a pioneer of AI-powered fraud detection since its establishment in 2014 and was an early adopter of large language models and generative AI in 2020, making it a leading-edge fraud detection solution provider for insurers.

“We are honored that Guidewire has expanded the scope of our successful partnership,” said Drew Whitmore, Global Head of Partnerships, Shift Technology. “In deepening our relationship, we can continue to meet the evolving needs of insurers around the world and improve the claims process through the integration of two of the P&C insurance industry’s leading solutions.”

Named a ‘Luminary’ by Celent for Insurance Fraud-Detection Solutions in 2024, with the trust of over 115 insurance customers across 25 countries and a 100% focus on the insurance industry, Shift has a proven track record of delivering a positive impact for P&C insurers. Shift’s global presence, along with Guidewire's investment in Shift's Series D financing, supports ongoing technological innovation and accelerates go-to-market efforts, enabling continued growth.

“Shift offers a robust suite of fraud-detection solutions across key insurance functions and important data science and AI expertise,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. “Over the past five years of collaboration between Guidewire and Shift, Shift was among the first to develop a cloud-based integration and has been an influential resource as we develop the fraud module for Guidewire Autopilot Workflow Service. We are pleased to enhance our partnership by offering an easily deployed Shift integration for our cloud customers.”

Shift is a Guidewire Connections 2024 Silver level sponsor. For more information on its technology, Guidewire integrations, and the Guidewire/Shift partnership, please visit Shift’s booth PD S3 at Connections or the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers AI-powered decisioning solutions to benefit the global insurance industry and its customers. Our products enable the world’s leading insurers to improve combined ratios by optimizing and automating critical decisions across the policy lifecycle. Shift solutions help mitigate fraud and risk, increase operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences. Learn more at www.shift-technology.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s technology ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 210 technology partners providing over 250 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Technology partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.