Factual Data Announces New Integration with TRK Connection

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data®, a leader in consumer credit reports and verification services for the mortgage lending industry, is partnering with TRK Connection, a provider of mortgage audit and quality control solutions, to integrate Factual Data products into TRK Connection’s Insight Risk & Defect Management™ (Insight RDM).

This cloud-based mortgage quality control audit platform equips lenders with a wide range of tools and configurations designed to make the audit process simpler, more user-friendly, and more efficient, facilitating effective management and reporting of loan quality.

The Insight RDM platform gives users the ability to easily generate auto-filled re-verification letters, bulk order integrated products, quickly reissue failed attempts, seamlessly report outcomes, and more in a single application. Now, it will also enable mutual customers to order the Factual Data Account Review product in the platform. Account Review is a soft credit pull that is used in post-close quality control to evaluate accounts for risk.

“TRK Connection strengthens our product by giving our customers easy access to critical quality control functions that will help them manage and minimize their repurchase risk with greater efficiency and confidence,” said Reno D’Water, President at Factual Data.

About TRK Connection

TRK Connection delivers innovative software solutions for the mortgage and banking industries. TRK specializes in empowering businesses with technologies that enhance mortgage origination, streamline loan audits, and optimize defect remediation. The flagship product, Insight Risk & Defect Management™ (Insight RDM), is a cloud-based platform that enables lenders to efficiently manage audits, defects, and repurchase risk, ensuring superior loan quality control. TRK Connection is committed to driving innovation and success for our clients.

About Factual Data

Factual Data is a trusted provider of consumer credit and verification services vital to the mortgage lending community and their consumers. Operating a proprietary platform with direct connections to the GSEs and a deep roster of interfaces with leading LOS and POS systems, Factual Data has the technical ability and expertise to stay at the forefront of the digital mortgage ecosystem and emerging technologies.