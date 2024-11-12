Ilant Health and Galway Holdings Partner to Offer Obesity and Cardiometabolic Health Center of Excellence to Employees and Employer Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ilant Health, a leading provider of value-based obesity and cardiometabolic health solutions, today announced that Galway Holdings, a prominent financial services firm, will provide Ilant’s industry-leading Obesity and Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence to Galway’s employees. EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (EPIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Galway, will further the collaboration with Ilant by offering the cardiometabolic health solution to its clients. This collaboration marks the firms’ innovative approach to using data and high-quality care to drive clinical and financial outcomes, addressing the growing impact of chronic conditions as well as the need to manage growing GLP-1 costs.

Beginning January 1, 2025, Galway Holdings will offer its employees access to Ilant’s comprehensive, evidence-based obesity treatment programs, including behavioral therapy, anti-obesity medications, and bariatric surgery. The partnership aligns with Galway Holdings' commitment to fostering a healthier workforce by focusing on proactive, long-term health solutions.

Ilant Health’s Center of Excellence is designed to tackle obesity and cardiometabolic issues holistically, combining analytics, clinical expertise, peer support, and digital tools to empower individuals to achieve lasting improvements in their cardiometabolic health. Ilant provides comprehensive care options, enabling optimal treatment matching for each individual, driving great experience as well as clinical outcomes and financial ROI.

“We are thrilled to partner with Galway Holdings to bring our obesity and cardiometabolic health solutions to their employees and clients,” said Elina Onitskansky, CEO of Ilant Health. “Galway’s leadership and innovation in employee well-being is truly commendable, and together, we are committed to making a measurable difference in the health and quality of life of their workforce. Our shared vision is to support members with obesity, while delivering sustainable health and financial outcomes for employers.”

Galway Holdings has long championed the importance of employee health and wellness and sees this partnership as a natural extension of its values.

“We evaluated over 20 vendors to address this area of obesity and found Ilant Health’s solution to be the most evidence-based, comprehensive and financially viable,” said Craig Hasday, President, National Employee Benefits Practice, EPIC. “Ilant Health will support appropriate access to care, including obesity medications, and provide our employees and their families with top-tier support for obesity and cardiometabolic conditions—issues that affect not only physical health but also workplace productivity and overall well-being. We’re excited to partner with Ilant to enhance employee well-being as well as manage our cost trend.”

For more information about Ilant Health’s Obesity and Cardiometabolic Center of Excellence, please visit https://www.ilanthealth.com/.

About Ilant Health

Ilant Health is an obesity and cardiometabolic health company, focused on increasing access to treatment while reducing total cost of care for employers and payers through value-based care. Ilant Health provides the single front door for individuals with obesity, delivering end-to-end evidence-based solutions (bariatric surgery, medication, intense behavioral therapy) through a technology-enabled and analytics-driven obesity medicine practice. To learn more about Ilant Health, please visit their website at https://www.ilanthealth.com/.

About Galway Holdings

Galway Holdings, LP is the parent company of a growing and diverse group of financial, consulting, technology, and insurance brands. As an expanding financial services platform with a focus on data analytics, innovation, and risk-sharing solutions, Galway is focused on powering its network of companies to develop innovative solutions for clients and help foster their growth. For more information about Galway and its financial solutions platform, please visit galwayholdings.com. Follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.