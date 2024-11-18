Legitify Partners with Docusign

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legitify, Europe’s first digital notarisation solution, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company, to expand our offering across different markets.

This partnership enables Legitify to expand the notary base and grow its digital notarisation solution offering across different countries, while customers benefit from Docusign’s trusted e-signature functionality. Legitify continues to transform the way online notarisations are carried out, offering a more streamlined and accessible solution to users across various industries and geographies.

“Together with Docusign, we are committed to helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce reliance on paper-based processes, and adhere to the highest standards of compliance and regulation,” said Aida Lutaj, CEO at Legitify.

About Legitify

Founded in 2020, Legitify is Europe’s leading online notarisation solution designed to make notarisation easier, faster, and more accessible for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Legitify has quickly become a leading solution in the European market, offering secure, compliant, and efficient notarisation services to over 2000+ customers across different industries such as: financial services, HR, Tax services, real estate, legal and other professional services. Backed by leading investors and following a €1.5 million seed round announcement earlier this year, Legitify continues to innovate and expand, transforming the notarisation process by leveraging advanced technologies that remove traditional barriers.

As businesses increasingly adopt digital tools to simplify complex workflows, this partnership comes at an ideal time, offering a secure, fully online solution to simplify notarisation workflows.