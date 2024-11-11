ELGi and IESS Develop Compressed Air Solution to Help Companies Comply With Natural Gas Flame-Off Ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bakken Formation is a region in North Dakota with some of the largest oil and natural gas deposits in the United States — more than 17,000 producing oil wells. Compressed air is essential to companies operating there because it powers natural gas compressors, actuate instruments, and the air supply for oil well applications.

In early 2024, the U.S. government announced a new regulation to ban flame-off applications, the common practice of burning off excess natural gas that is released during extraction. This regulatory change compels companies to upgrade compressed air systems to capture and use this excess gas instead of burning it.

In response, Industrial Equipment Sales & Services (IESS) designed and implemented the “Air Source One” package currently being used in the Bakken Formation. This system incorporates the ELGi EN Series rotary screw compressors, which are installed in a 6 ft x 12 ft enclosure that includes an integrated heater and ventilation system. The compressors are compact enough to enable a regenerative air dryer to be mounted directly on the compressor tank. This system then compresses and re-injects excess natural gas back into the oil reservoir. This combination provides a compact and durable all-in-one package that allows placement near oil well sites.

IESS selected the ELGi EN Series compressors for the task because of their compact size, serviceability, and the ability to mount a dryer package directly on the compressor, which saves already limited space. The selected compressors range in power from 4 hp to 20 hp, with a capacity of up to 150 psi. A duplex compressor can also be used for redundancy. This is important, considering their remote locations that don’t allow for quick maintenance.

"With the new regulations, our Air Source One system with ELGi air compressors becomes critical for companies to continue to operate efficiently, while following environmental standards," said Randy Schlossin, sales representative at IESS.

Always better

IESS says the EN Series is easy to maintain making them more suitable for oil field applications. The side panels can be quickly and easily removed, providing straightforward access for servicing, while preventative maintenance parts can be replaced with minimal effort. Belt drives have a 10,000-hour life expectancy. The EN Series is backed by ELGi’s industry-leading warranty, including a six-year air end warranty and a five-year package warranty.

“With the field-proven quality of ELGi EN Series air compressors, we can provide end-users with the most economical and reliable dry air from the most remote locations,” Schlossin said. "This capability extends to supporting flame-off operations and beyond, ensuring continuous, dependable service no matter the environmental conditions or operational demands."

Reliable partnership

Over the past few years, IESS and ELGi have developed a long-term relationship based on trust and reliability. IESS supports the installation of new compressed air systems, provides field service, and maintains a parts inventory. ELGi’s experienced technical support team helps with troubleshooting, maintenance, and the assurance of optimal performance of IESS’s compressors. The two teams collaborate to ensure quick response time and minimal downtime for customers.

“Our whole foundation is built on service and keeping everyone up and running,” said Schlossin. “The ELGi support team brought in years of expertise to respond to our needs very nicely and steer us in the right direction. Together, we are positioned to respond to the customer’s needs.”

About ELGi North America

ELGi North America, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years. Established in 2012, ELGi North America, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, Pattons, Pattons Medical, and Michigan Air Solutions, offers a comprehensive range of compressed air products and services. Our product offering includes oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw and reciprocating compressors, dryers, filters, and ancillary accessories. ELGi and its subsidiaries serve multiple industry verticals spanning medical applications, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure. For further information, please visit https://www.elgi.com/us/.