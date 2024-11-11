ProWood Partners with Dixieply to Expand Availability of Fire-Retardant Treated Wood Across the Southeast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProWood, a leader in treated wood products known for safety and durability, is proud to announce a new partnership with Dixieply, an employee-owned distributor with a history of delivering building solutions since 1944. Through this partnership, Dixieply will now offer ProWood FR Fire Retardant Treated (FRT) wood across its network of locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, making ProWood’s trusted fire-retardant products more accessible to builders and contractors in key markets.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Dixieply, an industry-leading company that shares our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction,” said Ryan Kemp, executive vice president of ProWood. “With Dixieply’s reliability and focus on excellence, builders across these high-demand areas will have timely, consistent access to fire-retardant treated wood. Together, we’re delivering safe and trusted solutions for building professionals throughout the Southeast.”

Dixieply’s established distribution network enables ProWood to reach key Southeastern markets such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, where fire-retardant materials are vital for building resilient, safe communities, especially in regions prone to severe weather. ProWood FR treated wood is crafted to rigorous industry standards, offering builders the assurance of reliable protection without compromising on strength or appearance.

“Partnering with ProWood unites two trusted names dedicated to uncompromising quality and reliability,” said Danny Bachman, COO of Dixieply. “Our collaboration unites trusted expertise in manufacturing and distribution to better serve our industry."

This strategic partnership marks an important step forward in ProWood’s focus on expanding availability of ProWood FR and providing industry-leading building materials to professionals across the country.

For more information on ProWood’s offerings, please visit ProWood.com.

About ProWood

ProWood, a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a company of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), is the industry’s foremost manufacture-distributor of lumber products and premier building materials. With a nationwide presence and a diverse range of products tailored for both building professionals and DIY homeowners, we deliver solutions that meet every need. Backed by industry-leading warranties and a relentless commitment to innovation, ProWood leads the way in education and product expertise, ensuring an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint.