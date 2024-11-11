Flexa and Reown Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance the Onchain User Experience

BANGKOK, Thailand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, a leading provider of digital payment solutions, and Reown, the onchain UX platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the onchain user experience. This collaboration was officially announced today at WalletCon II, the premier conference dedicated to the onchain user experience, taking place in Bangkok.

The partnership centers around the integration of Reown's WalletKit into Flexa Components, which is a featureful set of prebuilt UI elements to help wallet app developers save time and effort while building best-in-class apps. Now, Flexa Components will natively integrate and support Reown’s WalletKit to streamline the process for developers to embed WalletConnect into their applications. This integration offers a faster path to WalletConnect network support, and enables app developers to achieve WalletConnect Certified status more efficiently than ever before.

By incorporating Reown's WalletKit, developers can access a comprehensive toolkit designed to support innovative wallet user experiences. This includes features such as app verification and web3 notifications, enhancing security and user engagement. Notably, applications integrating Flexa's Scan Component will get on the fast track to becoming WalletConnect Certified, which ensures that developers and their users alike benefit from using WalletConnect in the most seamless and efficient ways possible. Flexa’s new Scan Component will be available to wallet app developers everywhere in December, with an early preview being offered to attendees of WalletCon II in Bangkok.

"Our collaboration with Reown underscores Flexa's commitment to advancing digital payment solutions that are both secure and user-friendly," said Daniel McCabe, cofounder and CEO of Flexa. "By integrating Flexa Components and Reown's WalletKit, we are further underscoring our promise to provide developers with all of the tools they need to create seamless onchain experiences for users."

Both Flexa and Reown share a commitment to simplifying and expanding the onchain experience, and their visions align on a future where digital assets and decentralized technology become a seamless part of everyday transactions. Together, they address two critical needs: Flexa enables the reliable and broad acceptance of digital assets in commerce, while Reown empowers developers with a toolkit for integrating WalletConnect and providing certified, top-tier wallet experiences. By merging these strengths, Flexa and Reown are paving the way for a digital asset ecosystem that is not only accessible but also engaging and secure for end-users and developers alike.

Jess Houlgrave, CEO of Reown, added, "Partnering with Flexa allows us to further our mission of making the onchain landscape usable and accessible. This integration empowers developers to build applications that offer intuitive and secure user experiences, accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies."

The digital wallet industry is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating that the total value of digital wallet transactions will rise from $9 trillion in 2023 to surpass $16 trillion in 2028, a growth of 77%. This surge underscores the importance of user-friendly and secure wallet solutions. Integrating Flexa's Scan component with Reown's WalletKit directly addresses these challenges by providing developers with tools to create seamless and secure onchain experiences, thereby fostering greater user adoption and trust.

For early access to Flexa’s Scan Component, interested developers can sign up at flexa.co/components and be among the first to receive documentation and access to the new features.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with new tools for commerce. Flexa's solutions enable the acceptance of digital assets across various points of sale, offering instant authorization, complete fraud resistance, and flexible payouts. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce.

About Reown

Reown is the onchain UX platform, offering toolkits such as AppKit and WalletKit for individuals and organizations building products onchain. Reown focuses on merging innovation with reliability and ease of use, empowering builders to provide web3-native features within their products and unlock a future that is open, permissionless, and decentralized.