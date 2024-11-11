Guard Medical Wins 2024 AAHKS Industry Innovation Award for Its Novel NPseal® NPWT Surgical Dressing, Confirming Orthopedic Applications

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Privately-held company Guard Medical Inc. is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Industry Innovation Award for NPseal, the next generation Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) dressing for the treatment of closed surgical incisions. NPseal is an easy-to-use, affordable, and cost-effective NPWT surgical dressing with an integrated pinch pump that establishes and maintains negative pressure with just a few pinches.

“We’re grateful for AAHKS’s recognition of our breakthrough NPseal technology. Winning this award highlights how NPseal addresses a significant need in the orthopedic space for both providers and patients,” stated Machiel van der Leest, CEO of Guard Medical, “and this is evidenced by the swift adoption of NPseal in hospital systems and practices across the nation.”

“The AAHKS Innovation Award is now in its third year and we have had a record number of submissions,” stated Cory Calendine, MD, Chair of AAHKS Industry Relations Committee, “it is a competitive company award recognizing cutting edge technologies in the field of arthroplasty.”

NPWT has been shown to reduce Surgical Site Complications (SSC) in a large number of peer reviewed articles. Until now, however, conventional disposable NPWT devices have not achieved wide-spread use due to their high cost and complexity. NPseal dressings uniquely broaden NPWT’s application through conversion from standard and advanced wound dressings.

Guard Medical Inc. (www.guard-medical.com), a privately-held company, is commercializing easy-to-use, affordable, and cost-effective solutions that enable prophylactic Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) wound care of closed surgical incisions. Guard Medical’s simple NPWT technology originated with New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine in response to physicians’ identification of unmet needs related to Surgical Site Infections (SSI). Current investors include Bpifrance and Matignon Investissement et Gestion.

Guard Medical’s vision is to develop NPWT solutions for use on a wide range of surgical wound types and sizes with broad applications for infection prevention, scar mitigation, and enhanced cosmesis.

For further information please contact: info@guard-medical.com